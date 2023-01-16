Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Nick Lachey enjoyed a special milestone with his daughter this weekend.

In photos shared by wife Vanessa Lachey on her Instagram story on Saturday, her Love Is Blind co-host shares a kiss with their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn ahead of the pair going to a dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," the mom of three, 42, captioned the photo, where Brooklyn sits on Nick's lap in a red floral dress while he wears a gray and orange Hawaiian button-down shirt.

In another adorable shot, Nick, 49, places a red lei around Brookyln's neck.

"Hawai'i style❤️," Vanessa captioned the shot.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Vanessa and Nick share Brooklyn and sons Phoenix Robert, 6, and Camden John, 10.

The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her 8th birthday earlier this month, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl."

He added in the message to his daughter: "Brooklyn, I am so proud of the person you're growing up to be. Your love for your family, for others, for animals……you have so much to give and trust me, the world needs it!"

Alongside the sweet words, he included various snaps of Brooklyn, including an image of them joyfully smiling alongside one another and a picture of him tickling her as she giggled while wearing a red tutu and matching flower-embellished hairpiece.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

In others, he highlighted her growth during her eight years of life by posting an image of her riding a carousel from when she was a toddler and a more recent snap of her holding a pink, heart-shaped balloon as she stood outside looking at a sunrise.

He continued in the heartfelt post's caption, "You have gotten so big and grown up so much in what seems like the blink of an eye. I couldn't love you more or be more proud of you. No matter how old you get, you will always be my little girl. Please keep being you!!!"

He closed off the adorable father-daughter post by writing, "Daddy loves you always."

