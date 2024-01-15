Vanessa Lachey Shares Scenes From Phoenix and Brooklyn's Joint Birthday Party: 'Disney in Hawai’i'

The mom of three revealed she put the party together in just a week's time with the help of some special vendors

Jessica Lane Studio (IG: @jessicalanestudio) Coordinator: Corrie Mendes (IG: @corriemendes) Vanessa Lachey with daughter Brooklyn and son Phoenix

Vanessa and Nick Lachey put together a magical celebration for two of their three kids.

In celebration of son Phoenix, who turned 6 on Christmas Eve, and daughter Brooklyn, who celebrated her 9th birthday earlier this month, the couple put together a little celebration, though the mom of three admits it wasn't easy.



"Two Holiday Birthdays means one fun party in the New Year! Mahalo to my party savior @corriemendes for helping me pull this off in a week when the kiddos decided they wanted to celebrate together! Disney in Hawai’i!!! ❤️🌺🌊🏝️," she captioned photos from the day shared on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessica Lane Studio (IG: @jessicalanestudio) Coordinator: Corrie Mendes (IG: @corriemendes) Vanessa and Nick Lachey kiss son Phoenix

Related: Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate Daughter Brooklyn's 9th Birthday: 'From 1 to 9 in the Blink of an Eye'

Phoenix wore a classic Mickey Mouse shirt for the event, while Brooklyn opted for a Stitch T-shirt at the sibling birthday party, which featured a visit from Mickey himself.

"❤️🙌 an epic last minute party adventure to oahu to celebrate our little Lacheys B&P. Love you! 🤸‍♀️," party planner Corrie Mendes replied.

Jessica Lane Studio (IG: @jessicalanestudio) Coordinator: Corrie Mendes (IG: @corriemendes) Vanessa and Brooklyn Lachey with hula dancers

Nick, 50, and Vanessa, 43, are also parents to son Camden, 10.

Over the summer, the family of five enjoyed a family vacation to Kiawah Island, where Vanessa shared a sweet photo of her family on Instagram. The picture showed herself and Nick with all three of their kids and their extended family.

"Party of 10!!!" the NCIS Hawaii actress captioned her photo.

"2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs," she continued. "(Fun fact, I went to school here 6-12th grade!) Summer fun going strong, lots of QT! ❤️ Now on to the next stop #LacheyPartyof5."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.