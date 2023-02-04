Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️���� 56m

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey is thankful for her kids and their home!

On Friday, the Love Is Blind co-host shared a sweet photo of her and her children smiling in front of a colorful sunset. For the shot, the mom of three gave her 6-year-old son, Phoenix Robert, a piggyback, and her 10-year-old son Camden John did the same for his sister Brooklyn, 8.

"I still can't believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴," Lachey, 42, captioned the post.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance

Lachey also posted a video of Camden doing a back flip on her Instagram story, writing over the clip that he taught himself alongside a concerned-looking emoji.

The show host shares Brooklyn, Phoenix and Camden with husband Nick Lachey. The family moved to Hawaii in 2021 after she landed the lead role on NCIS: Hawai'i, becoming the first female lead in the franchise.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday

On Jan. 16, Nick, 49, enjoyed a special milestone with his daughter when they attended their first daddy-daughter dance.

In photos shared by Vanessa on her Instagram story, Nick shared a kiss with their daughter Brooklyn ahead of the pair going to the dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," Vanessa captioned the photo.

In another adorable shot, Nick places a red lei around Brookyln's neck.

"Hawai'i style❤️," Vanessa captioned the shot.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Lachey Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her 3 Kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix in Hawaii

The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her 8th birthday on Jan. 5, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl."

He added in the message to his daughter: "Brooklyn, I am so proud of the person you're growing up to be. Your love for your family, for others, for animals……you have so much to give and trust me, the world needs it!"

He continued in the heartfelt post's caption, "You have gotten so big and grown up so much in what seems like the blink of an eye. I couldn't love you more or be more proud of you. No matter how old you get, you will always be my little girl. Please keep being you!!!"

He closed off the adorable father-daughter post by writing, "Daddy loves you always."