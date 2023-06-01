Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 Kids Celebrating Summer Vacation: 'Schoooooolz Out'

The 'Love Is Blind' co-host shares her three kids with husband Nick Lachey

Rich Fury/Getty, Vanessa Lachey/instagram

Vanessa Lachey's kids are ready for summer vacation!

The Love Is Blind co-host, 42, shared a cute Instagram photo on Wednesday of her kids celebrating the beginning of summer vacation. In the photo, Lachey's three kids pose in a pool alongside the beach, each wearing swimsuits. Her two sons both wear rash guards and goggles.

"Schoooooolz Out For Summer 🌴❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻," she captioned the post, ushering in the start of vacation.

Lachey shares her three kids, sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 8, with husband Nick Lachey, 49.

In January, Vanessa shared a sweet moment between Nick and their daughter Brooklyn on her Instagram story. The two shared a kiss before they left to attend a dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," the mom of three captioned the photo, where Brooklyn sat on Nick's lap in a red floral dress while he wore a gray and orange Hawaiian button-down shirt.

In another adorable shot, Nick placed a red lei around Brookyln's neck.

Last Halloween, the NCIS Hawaii actress revealed that the family's costumes had a hidden meaning. In photos shared on Instagram, Vanessa posed as a prisoner with her husband. In front of them, their three children smiled happily while dressed as little NCIS agents.

"Orange you glad we escaped!" she joked in the caption

"Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to 'be like Mama' my heart melted! I've always dreamed of this moment, but never knew what it would feel like," she said of their heartwarming decision to channel her character. "I will cherish this forever!"

Read the original article on People.