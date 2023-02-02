Vanessa Lachey Reveals the 'Interesting' Lesson That Love Is Blind Has Taught Her About Marriage

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey is dishing on the lessons she has learned about marriage while hosting Love Is Blind with her husband Nick Lachey.

The NCIS Hawaii star revealed that the couple — who tied the knot in July 2011 — depend on "constant communication" in order to make their relationship work.

"What we constantly talk about learning is how important communication is," Vanessa, 42, told E! News. "Yes, it is so cliché. Yes, it is so like, 'Oh, we've heard it before.' Well, then use it."

"If people really turn towards each other and communicate, you will find that a lot of misunderstandings will get resolved," she added. "You will find that nobody's a mind reader and you can actually really hear your partner out and understand where they're coming from and maybe help cater to that."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

The TRL alum said over the course of their relationship her "wants and needs" have changed and the pair are still "figuring it out as we go along."

Vanessa recalled a recent check-in with her husband, 49, during a recent date night.

"At dinner, he's like, 'What are you feeling you need more of now?'" she said of Nick, with whom she shares daughter Brooklyn, 8, and sons Phoenix Robert, 6, and Camden John, 10. "And I just thought that's so interesting because it changes."

"We just were talking at dinner and we had the best time and we learned a lot more about each other that we don't usually get in the hustle and bustle of kids and work," she added.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

In 2020, Vanesa shared another secret to their success: "Shower sex."

"I'm in the shower and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never,'" she shared on The Bellas Podcast in 2020. "The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex."

She continued, "I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone … I say 'Babe,' and he knows exactly."

The former 98 Degrees singer also revealed the romance is still very much alive in their 16-year relationship when he told PEOPLE in October that he believed they would have found each other, even in the Love Is Blind pods.

"We've thought about that, often. And I really, I'm not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would've," Nick said during a joint interview with Vanessa. "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us."

"You would've found me through a wall?" asked Vanessa as Nick said in response, "I would find you anywhere."

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.