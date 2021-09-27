Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New Roles in Condé Nast Restructure

LONDON – The former publishing director of British Vogue, Vanessa Kingori, is taking up two new roles at Condé Nast in Europe as part of a sweeping reorganization – and streamlining – of the editorial and publishing structure at the company.

Kingori has been named to the new roles of chief business officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European Business adviser. An announcement is expected today.

A well-known figure in London media, Kingori was Condé Nast Britain’s first Black publisher, and the first female business leader in British Vogue‘s 105-year history.

As British Vogue’s publishing director, she diversified the commercial business model and emphasized “purpose and social responsibility” as part of her approach, according to the company, which added that her strategies led to “exponential” revenue growth for the brand.

In her new role as chief business officer, Kingori is charged with leading the U.K. commercial teams across all Condé Nast brands, including Vogue, GQ, Wired, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Tatler, Condé Nast Traveller, House & Garden and The World of Interiors.

Additionally, as a member of the company’s European commercial leadership team, Kingori will be responsible for uniting commercial functions across U.K. brands, leading client relationships across the business, and providing support for the commercial leads.

Based in London, Kingori will report to Marco Ricci, Condé Nast’s newly appointed vice president commercial, Europe. Ricci oversees commercial management across Europe, including the U.K.

Condé said that Kingori will continue to lead the British Vogue business “in close collaboration with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and act as an adviser, supporting Vogue across Europe.”

Pam Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer, president, U.S. revenue, said that Kingori “has been instrumental in driving the commercial success of British Vogue. Her ability to innovate on behalf of our clients will be critical as we continue to drive digital success across our broader U.K. portfolio.”

Natalia Gamero del Castillo, managing director, Europe, said Kingori “has consistently found innovative ways of generating new revenue and strengthening flagship client relationships.”

Prior to her appointment at British Vogue in 2017, Kingori was British GQ’s publishing director and was behind the title’s successful digital business drive. Prior to joining Condé, she worked at London’s Evening Standard and Esquire in Britain.

