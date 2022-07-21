Vanessa Hudgens Talks Bridesmaid Duties for Sarah Hyland's Wedding After 'Healing' Bachelorette Party

Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Hyland

Vanessa Hudgens has been hard at work getting ready for her friends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams upcoming nuptials — and she's taking her bridesmaid duties quite seriously.

"I feel like I'm good at bringing the vibes," Hudgens tells PEOPLE exclusively at Cali Cares, a dinner she hosted with Oliver Trevena on behalf of their Caliwater beverage line to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago Restaurant in Beverly Hills. "Which means music and dance and beverages."

The 33-year-old actress recently returned from Hyland's bachelorette party in Mexico, where things were kept more on the zen side.

"It was really special," Hudgens shares of the girls' trip. "It was really amazing. It was very healing and reflective and bonding. It was my speed when it comes to a bachelorette."

Other than the vibes, the former High School Musical star made sure all of the ladies were dressed to perfection during their trip across the border.

"My contribution was bathing suits and sound bath meditation," Hudgens explains.

After getting engaged in July 2019, the Modern Family actress, 31, and her Bachelor In Paradise bartender fiancé, 38, postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19.

Hyland — who's immunocompromised after facing serious issues with her kidneys — has been open about how careful she's been to stay healthy, so her pal is happy to make her feel good when she finally walks down the aisle.

"She's had to [stay cautious]," Hudgens says of her friend over the last two years. "I am very excited. I still haven't tried on my dress, so still waiting for that."

While she prepares to get ready for the big wedding day, Hudgens is busy using her platform for good.

By teaming up with No Kid Hungry, Hudgens and her Caliwater brand are doing their best to make sure kids across the country continue to be properly fed, even as the country still grapples from the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

"We really wanted to make sure that we were giving back when we even talked about starting a company together," says Hudgens, who has a new summer flavor in the works. "They're an organization that I just love, and I think through the pandemic, [it] was really hard on a lot of families. No Kid Hungry did such an amazing job at stepping in and providing children with meals three times a day."