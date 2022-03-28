Vanessa Hudgens' Stylist Shares the Inspiration Behind Her 'Sleek, Sexy and Timeless' Oscars Look

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens brought her fashion A-game to the 94th Academy Awards.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actress, 33, looked glam in a black sequin Michael Kors Collection halter dress with cutouts while co-hosting ABC's Oscars Red Carpet Show. She completed the look with a diamond-and-emerald Bulgari jewelry, including a statement necklace featuring more than 23 carats of Bulgari Emeralds, plus a matching pair of earrings and ring all set in white gold. She completed the look with a chic braided top knot.

Her stylist Jason Bolden told PEOPLE exclusively why they selected the look for Hollywood's biggest night, saying it is "sleek, sexy, and timeless."

RELATED: Oscars 2022: The Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

He said, "We knew this was the look because it's simple yet impactful."

"What Vanessa and I love most about this look is that years from now we will look back and not want to change a thing," he added. "It will still translate for years to come."

Bolden revealed that he and the High School Musical alum are inspired by the fashion of the 1990s when it comes to selecting red carpet looks.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Hudgens Adorably Fangirled Over Each Other on the Oscars Red Carpet

"With Vanessa 90s red carpet dressing is always a reference," he explained. "An effortless and cool approach to the red carpet."

He added that the duo wanted to "pay homage to American Hollywood glamour" with the look.

The stylist shared that working with Hudgens is always fun.

RELATED: Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens Have a Joyful Tick, Tick ... Boom! Reunion on Oscars Red Carpet

"Fittings with Vanessa are more about laughing and having a good time," he said. "And then we eventually get around to trying a dress on and the first one is almost always the one."

On the red carpet, Hudgens had the opportunity to reunite with her Tick, Tick... Boom! co-star Andrew Garfield.

Story continues

She also fangirled over Nicole Kidman during an interview on the red carpet.

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

"I'm sorry, Keith, but I have to tell you, Nicole, I'm trying to hold myself upright right now because I have been such a fan of yours for so long," Hudgens said to Kidman's husband Keith Urban.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.