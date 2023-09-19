Vanessa Hudgens Says This Oprah-Loved Serum Leaves Skin “Even and Clear”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I make a dozen skincare recommendations a week to friends, family, coworkers, and sometimes friends of friends. Rarely do I recommend the same product to more than three people, but I find myself recommending Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment all the time. I’ve gotten rave responses from people, regardless of age, gender, skin type etc. So it comes as no surprise that the serum, which counts Oprah, Helen Mirren, and Drew Barrymore as fans, has added a new A-lister to its roster: Vanessa Hudgens.

In an interview with MindBodyGreen, the actress and beauty brand founder said, “[Good Genes] has really made its way into my routine and keeps my skin even and clear.” But the all-in-one serum does so much more, targeting fine lines, wrinkles, pores, skin texture, dark under-eye circles, hyperpigmentation, and skin sensitivity — that’s about 90 percent of the skin concerns I can think of.

The star ingredient is the titular lactic acid, a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that chemically exfoliates while being suitable for sensitive skin. It sheds dead skin cells to reveal a brighter complexion, reduce wrinkles, and even acne. By exfoliating your skin, skincare products also better absorb, and being a humectant, it locks in moisture. Licorice, lemongrass, and prickly pear extract meanwhile reduce hyperpigmentation,even the complexion, and soothe redness and irritation.

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One AHA Lactic Acid has tens of thousands of five-star ratings across Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta. A Sephora shopper in their early 30s said that after a week of use, they noticed their skin was “clearer, softer, and more even.” Another reviewer in their late 50s called this “the best chemical exfoliant for dry skin.” They said that using Good Genes two to three times a week made their skin “feel tighter, more supple, and better textured.” A final person commented, “You can tell the difference almost immediately on smaller wrinkles, but I have also noticed after several weeks that my deeper lines are looking better.”

Head to Ecosmetics and Sephora to shop the Oprah- and Vanessa Hudgens-approved Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment.



