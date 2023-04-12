Vanessa Hudgens Rocking XL "Bratz Doll" Overlined Lips Is the Content We Love To See

Vanessa Hudgens x Bratz Doll overlined lips = total perfection.

The star's go-to makeup artist Hung Vanngo took to Instagram to show off his latest work on her. Vanngo gave Hudgens a decadent plout pump, nude smokey eyes, XL lashes and subtle touches of blush were added gently into the high point of her cheeks for added sexiness.

However, the topic here is her beautifully rounded lips are what we're most pressed about in the makeup look. For those who keep up with Vanessa's glam, you'll know she was blessed with natural, full lips. Vanngo emphasized on the natural-born rounded shape by taking a lip liner to the borders and grazing slightly over the cupid's bow, creating a glamorous sweetheart shape effect.

Of course no look is complete without the hairstyle. For the moment, celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano slicked back her tresses into a middle ponytail — and it was so pulled back to perfection that it had Hudgens' sucking on her teeth.

Don't believe us? Get into more of the look ahead.