Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her String Bikini With This Forgotten Y2K Accessory

An outfit that would make Christina Aguilera proud.

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens can't stop, won't stop with the envy-inducing vacation content. While the singer-slash-actress is in the Philippines technically for work (Hudgens, who is half Filipino, has been commissioned to shoot a travel documentary about the archipelago), she's found time to explore the cluster of islands with a tropical wardrobe to boot.



After going for a swim in a floral-leopard print bikini that was paired with a very Y2K body chain, Vanessa hit the beach a few days later in another stringy two-piece and throwback accessory from the early '00s.

Over the weekend, Baby V posted a new photo dump to her Instagram grid, captioned: "Might as well be heaven #foreverphilippines." And in the second snapshot of the slideshow, she posed at the water's edge while wearing a pink, blue, and yellow patterned bathing suit with a matching silk scarf wrapped around her head and tied neatly underneath her dark naturally-wavy hair. Vanessa finished off her beach-day look with pink-rimmed sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a dangling bellybutton ring.

The headscarf trend was a style signature for stars, like Christina Aguilera, the Olsen twins, and Britney Spears in the early aughts, and it appears to be making a major comeback. Before Vanessa modeled her version on the beach, Xtina brought back the forgotten accessory at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards with a black latex hair wrap.

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Aside from bikinis, other items in Vanessa's island girl wardrobe have included halter-necks, knitted maxi dresses, and big sunglasses.

