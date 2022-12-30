Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Merry AF' in Christmas Selfie with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Melissa Montoya
·1 min read
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling the Christmas spirit even four days after the holiday.

The actress and singer got jolly for Instagram, posting a selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Thursday.

"Merry af," she simply captioned the shot.

In the photo, Hudgens, 34, is front and center while her Major League Baseball player boyfriend, 26, is in the background wearing an Elf costume while smiling for the camera with his hands in a sign of the horns gesture.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 34th Birthday in a Fun and Flirty Feathered Dress

Tucker responded in the comments section with: "Heard that ❤️."

The post garnered a lot of support from celebrities like actress Jenna Dewan, 42, who commented, "🔥👏"

"Merry Merry!!!! 😍😍😍," wrote dancer Julianne Hough, 34.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2021 that Tucker is "just kind of perfect for me."

The actress told the outlet she and Tucker met on a Zoom meditation group. She slid into his DMs after that, she said.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Cole Tucker: '1 Year Down'

The couple made their red carpet debut in November of last year for Hudgens' Tick Tick...Boom! premiere.

The Princess Switch actress and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB player celebrated their first anniversary on Dec. 29, 2021.

Latest Stories

  • Abba's Chiquitita: Guatemala school uses Unicef funds

    Abba gave the copyright of hit song Chiquitita to Unicef - who use the profits to fund education.

  • Steven Tyler Sued For Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time

    A woman who says she had a sexual relationship with Steven Tyler in 1973 when she was 16 has filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman, Rolling Stone reports. The suit, filed under the California Child Victims Act, accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Under the act, the statute of limitations was temporarily […]

  • Six Weeks In, Donald Trump’s Disastrous Campaign Launch is Eroding His Support

    A drumbeat of bad news and bad decisions is reducing Trump’s standing within the GOP.

  • Fans Say Rob Lowe and His Wife Are "Aging Backwards" in New Holiday Selfie

    Rob and Sheryl have been married for more than 30 years. The actor stars in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' with the new season premiering on January 17 on Fox.

  • Paulina Porizkova, 57, Just Posted A Pic Of Her Strong Glutes in a Thong Bikini

    Paulina Porizkova, 57, shows off her toned glutes and legs in a leopard print thong bikini in a new Instagram photo. The model loves Pilates to stay strong.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen

    Shop similar suede boots starting at $60

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.