Vanessa Hudgens Just Gave Witchcore the Preppiest Twist on Friday the 13th

The Sorceress Supreme of Spooky Season has spoken.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Whether or not it's October, Vanessa Hudgens is serving up witchy vibes — she had an entire show about it, after all. But today, Friday the 13th, everyone's favorite resident witch celebrated with a bit of an unexpected twist. In a black-and-white shot shared to her Instagram feed, Hudgens had the requisite pointy hat and black choker, but she added a contrast-collar rugby shirt to the look, giving a dash of Hogwarts prep to her otherwise bewitching snap.

"Happy Friday the 13th. From this lil witch to you 🖤." she captioned the shot, which included two braided pigtails and a beguiling, smirking smile. Consider us under her spell on one of the spookiest days of the year and every other day, too.

Related: Vanessa Hudgens Cosigned One of Fall's Most Divisive Trends

Not only does October mark the beginning of spooky season, but it's also Filipino Heritage Month. Hudgens spoke to Allure about her heritage, saying she does everything she can to let people know she's Filipina and proud.

“It felt so empowering to know where you're from, and be able to represent your heritage," she said. She also noted that it was easy for a lot of people to assume that she was of Latin descent because of her character from High School Musical.

“Obviously, I became famous for High School Musical,” she explained. “And my character is Gabriella Montez, so everyone automatically assumed that I was Latina, and most people still do. And when I tell them I'm Filipino, they're like, ‘What?!’ You haven't met my mother. I think that I'm quite ambiguous so people don't really know. But I am doing everything that I can to let people know because I am proud.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

That pride is part of why Hudgens took on the role of Global Tourism Ambassador, for the Philippines, which happened when she paid a visit to the island nation back in March.

Story continues

“It was such a beautiful experience,” she said. “I feel like I didn't meet a single person that felt like they were having a bad day, everyone was just like, so happy. I think the secret to life is community; it doesn't matter how much you have what you have, it's about the people you choose to fill your life with.”



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.