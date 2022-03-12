Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her 🔥Abs In An Underboob Cutout Dress

Photo credit: Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens has been on a fashion tour de force this week in France.

For the Giambattista Valli show, she chose a cherry red mini dress, featuring a dramatic underboob cutout at the top of her midriff.

Hudgens draped a bold-shouldered blazer over the dress, and completed the look with chic red mules and a teeny black designer bag. (And her super-sculpted abs and legs, obvi.)

Vanessa Hudgens has been on a fashion tour de force this week in France, and her latest 'fit might be her best yet.

She's in town for Paris Fashion Week, taking in the shows, and wearing some major looks in the process. Yesterday, she treated Instagram to a snap of her in a *very* sheer lavender top at Valentino. (Braless, we might add - not for the faint of heart.) And today, it's all about summer's biggest trend: the cutout dress.

For the Giambattista Valli show, she chose a cherry red mini dress, featuring a dramatic underboob cutout at the top of her midriff. The top is connected only by a thin piece of fabric with a white bow on top, and she. Looks. Major.

High School Musical whomst? Hudgens' wardrobe stylist Jason Bolden shared the look on Instagram with the caption, "❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥PARIS ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥."

Hudgens draped a bold-shouldered blazer over the dress, and completed the look with chic red mules and a teeny black designer bag. Hairstylist Danielle Priano smoothed her strands into a tamed, wavy lob, and makeup artist Tonya Brewer went for some epic matching red eyeliner. (The makeup is giving Jules in Euphoria vibes, and we love it.)

Here's the look in all its glory:

Sheeesh! Here's what the dress looks like without the blazer:

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

This pic of Vanessa in the FROW is giving us serious Emily in Paris feels...wouldn't that just be the dream cameo?

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

A v chic fashion week indeed.

You Might Also Like