Vanessa Hudgens Decks Her Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars in Tight Turtleneck Gown That's a Nod to Her Wedding Dress

The newlywed, who married baseball player Cole Tucker in December, debuted her pregnancy during her red carpet hosting gig at the 2024 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens never shies away from a jaw-dropping red carpet moment — and the 2024 Oscars were no different. In fact, the newlywed also dropped some major news with the reveal of her pregnancy!

Hudgens debuted her baby bump in a second-skin black turtleneck evening gown teamed with piles of Chopard diamonds at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she's co-hosting ABC's The Oscars Red Carpet Show alongside Julianne Hough.

The star was all smiles as she lovingly cradled her bump in the custom Vera Wang design, featuring a floor length hand draped sash accent at the waist. Hudgens and her stylist Jason Bolden also worked closely with the Vera Wang team on her wedding dress, so it makes sense that she turned to the designer for her special red carpet pregnancy debut moment.

Hudgens topped off the dress with a dazzling Chopard necklace set it 18k white gold featuring a 10.06-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond and 29.88-carats of diamonds, along with diamond earrings and diamond rings from the brand's Haute Joaillerie Collection

For her glam moment, the star opted for smokey makeup and a sleek half-up hairstyle.



The French Girl actress' look follows the chic black and cream gown she opted for at last year's academy awards, a Chanel design that evoked old Hollywood when paired with her slicked-back up-do.

Hudgens' pregnancy announcement an hosting gig comes just three months after she tied the knot with baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico. For the big day, Hudgens opted for a Vera Wang gown — a light ivory, chartreuse bias-cut cowl neck slip dress she described to Vogue as "sleek, modern, and sexy."

Hudgens paired her special gown with a customized embroidered veil that read “Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023” in Gothic font.

“Vera’s been an amazing friend and supporter of mine,” Vanessa told Vogue. “I’ve always felt so confident and sexy and feminine whenever I’m in her clothes. And so, I was like ‘You know, that’s the vibe . . . that’s what I want to be feeling like for my wedding day. ' "

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

