Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Share Photo from First Christmas as Newlyweds

The actor married baseball player Cole Tucker on December 2

Vanessa Hudgens/ Instagram Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens golfed this Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens is spending her first married Christmas perfecting her golf game!

On Monday, the 35-year-old High School Musical star posted a selfie with her new husband, Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Tucker from a verdant golf course with the ocean and palm trees in the background.

Both dressed in golf attire: Hudgens in a white, collared shirt and Tucker in a black one, with sun hats and golf gloves to complete the look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Tucker and Hudgens in 2021.

Related: Alexandra Shipp Says Vanessa Hudgens' Wedding Was ‘Beautiful’: ‘I Cried the Entire Time’

"Merry Christmas from us golf obsessed newlyweds to you and yours🎄," the Spring Breakers star captioned the Instagram photo of her and her husband with huge smiles on their faces.

It's just been a few weeks since couple exchanged vows at the Azulik Hotel in Mexico on December 2, and the couple has had much to celebrate since, including Hudgens' birthday.

The details of the wedding were mostly kept private —Hudgens even confiscated guests' phones — but the actress told Vogue that the weekend was "magical."

"Bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical," she told the outlet. "Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Vanessa Hudgens/ Instagram Hudgens and Tucker get festive.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple met in 2020 on a meditation Zoom and have been going strong ever since. Tucker proposed in 2023 in front of the Eiffel Tower and the couple launched into planning their destination wedding.

"It's a big daunting thing — so much goes into it," Hudgens told PEOPLE in May of the planning process. "Like Gwen Stefani said, this s— is bananas."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.