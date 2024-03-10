Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Baby Bump-Hugging Gown at the 2024 Oscars

Baby V is having a baby!

Getty Images

It’s the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker.

On Sunday, March 10, the High School Musical album announced that she was expecting her first child, making her baby bump debut while walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Hudgens, who is co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Julianne Hough, was all smiles as she cradled her growing bump, which she ensured took center stage in a figure-hugging black turtleneck gown.

The Spring Breakers star channeled mob wife chic in the elegant gown, which featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a trailing skirt. Hudgens added some shine to her ensemble with blingy accessories from Vera Wang and Chopard, which included a shimmering tennis choker necklace with a large center stone, matching diamond earrings, and multiple sparkling rings.

She kept the focus on her baby bump by sweeping her hair back in a sleek half-up ‘do and long ombre French nails. The Caliwater founder accentuated her pregnancy glow with smokey brown eyeshadow, sculpted brows, and a matte mauve lip.

Hudgens made the surprise announcement just months after she tied the knot with her MLB shortstop husband in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. A few days previously, she clapped back at pregnancy rumors. On the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast, she slammed "rude" pregnancy speculation, saying, “Don’t make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”

Now that the secret is out of the bag, it's safe to say fans will be seeing more stunning maternity styles from the star.



Read the original article on InStyle.