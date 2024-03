“High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy as she walked the Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump on Sunday. Hudgens is co-hosting the Oscars pre-show with Julianne Hough.

This is the first child for Hudgens and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

More to come…

The post Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy on Oscars Red Carpet appeared first on TheWrap.