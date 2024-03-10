Vanessa Hudgens Announces Her 1st Pregnancy In The Chicest Way At The Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy in fine style when she arrived at the Oscars on Sunday.

The mom-to-be glowed in a fitted black by Vera Wang Couture which elegantly hugged her belly as she made her way down the red carpet.

Adding some oomph to the chic long-sleeve look, she donned a diamond necklace, matching earrings and chunky rings, all by Chopard.

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood, California. Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

The “High School Musical” star’s dark hair flowed from her crown in a high ponytail, and her makeup was neutral with a rosy touch.

It was quite the big moment for the soon-to-be mommy, who was there to host the Academy’s official pre-show with Julianne Hough.

This is both Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker’s first child. Still newlyweds, the actor and baseball player married last December in Tulum, Mexico.

