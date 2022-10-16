Vanessa Grimaldi Shows Off Her Postpartum Body in Adult Diaper with Baby Boy: 'Thank You, Body'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvdpaFL7KM/.
Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvdpaFL7KM/.

Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

Vanessa Grimaldi has mastered the new mom look.

The Bachelor alum, 35, shared a candid look at life with her and husband Josh Wolfe's newborn baby boy in a body-positive post with a black-and-white video of herself serenading the infant while sporting a bra and adult diaper.

"My fav outfit I've ever worn to date," she wrote in the caption. "My Postpartum look: Greasy hair, adult diapers, chapped lips, a glowing smile, love in my eyes, a beaming heart and a body that gave me the most beautiful gift, my baby boy.

RELATED: The Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe

"I've never been more grateful, more proud and more confident in my skin - thank you body for all that you can do and continue to do. For all that you KNOW to do," Grimaldi added.

She and Wolfe announced the birth of their first child to PEOPLE last month, noting that Grimaldi was 41 weeks and a day when her water broke, sparking a last-minute change that caused her to undergo a C-section.

The baby was born Friday, Sept. 29, a day before Grimaldi's 35th birthday and two days before she was scheduled to induce. He weighed 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

"Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!" the new mom wrote in an Instagram announcement. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy's birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!

"Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all - being YOUR parents!" Grimaldi added.

RELATED: VIDEO: Inside Vanessa Grimaldi & Josh Wolfe's Romantic Montreal Wedding

Grimaldi and Wolfe announced in April that they were expecting their first baby after they tied the knot last August in their hometown of Montreal, Canada. The new parents first began dating in 2019, two years after she and The Bachelor's Nick Viall called off their five-month engagement.

