Vanessa Feltz reveals what she is looking for as she prepares to date again after cheating ex

Vanessa Feltz says she is ready to date again after splitting from Ben Ofoedu in January (Getty Images)

Vanessa Feltz has revealed she is ready to date again following her split from Ben Ofoedu earlier this year, but she won’t be settling for just anyone.

The This Morning agony aunt, 61, and singer Ofoedu went their separate after 16 years together in January when she discovered that he had cheated on her with multiple women.

Determined to put her heartache behind her and move on after accepting that Ofoedu wasn’t her “forever person,” the London-born star says she’s ready for love again, but has a strict set of requirements.

Top of her ticklist is that they have to be both “honest” and “kind”.

“Those would be the primary requirements,” Feltz told OK! Magazine. “Gentle, good humoured, good natured and honest and transparent. So, I would really like it if someone said they were going to post a letter, they were really going to post a letter. That would be incredibly reassuring.”

“Obviously, I’m still up for incredibly handsome, enormously entertaining, very clever, dynamic – all that razzly dazzly stuff I still want and like. I’m like anyone else – you’ve got to fancy the person, there’s got to be some chemistry, of course. But the absolute optimum thing would be kindness and honesty,” she added to the publication.

Feltz first announced that she was single again in a video shared to Instagram.

“It’s now clear that it’s over and I feel that you know once the trust is gone you can’t really get that back. I’m pretty disappointed and shocked about those horrible things but also full of resolve because I’m not going to let this defeat me,” she said in the clip.