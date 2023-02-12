Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu confirms cheating rumours

Vanessa Feltz’s ex-fiance Ben Ofoedu has admitted cheating on the TV host.

Ms Feltz, 60, shocked fans when she revealed last week that she had split with her partner of 16 years.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Ofoedu, 50, said he slept with an older woman three times after meeting her in Ibiza.

He also admitted sexting a fan who messaged him on Instagram and flirting with another woman at Butlin’s.

Speaking about the woman he slept with in Ibiza he said: “I met her on the gig scene. She was the same age as Vanessa, possibly older. She took a shine to me, said lots of nice things.

“Over a short period of time we had sex three times. It was purely sexual, there were no feelings involved. It felt like a chore. I just fell back into it with her to keep her sweet and everything under wraps.”

Ofoedu said he cheated because he was insecure about Ms Feltz not wanting to get married.

They got engaged in 2006 a year after they started dating and while Feltz accepted his proposal, she admitted that her previous marriage had left a bad taste in her mouth.

Feltz was previously married to doctor Michael Kurer, with whom she has two children.

Ofoedu said: “I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?’ That coupled with alcohol was a recipe for disaster. It was a volatile situation. That’s why that happened.”

Ofoedu described Ms Feltz as the “love of his life” but said she had cut him off completely after kicking him out of their home in north London.

“My last conversation with Vanessa was me saying how wonderful she was, how she was the love of my life and saying how much I loved her and that I’m so, so sorry it’s happened. ‘Please find it in your heart to forgive me’. Those were the last words I said,” he said.

“Then she blocked me on her phone, on social media and never answered my emails.

“I started off by sending her an email every day saying how sorry I was. She hasn’t responded. It’s been a bit scorched earth really.”