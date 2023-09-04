Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'

The philanthropist mom enjoyed a night out with her girls watching Beyoncé perform on Saturday

Vanessa Bryant Instagram Bianka and Capri Bryant posing with Beyoncé

Vanessa Bryant's girls had the time of their life at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

On Saturday night, the philanthropist mom, 41, enjoyed a night out with daughters Capri Kobe, 4, Bianka Bella, 6½, and Natalia Bryant, 20, to see the singer and family friend perform.

The family hung out with Jay-Z in the crowd's star-studded audience on night two of the tour, sharing photos and videos of everyone singing and dancing together.

"B always bringing the best vibes and next level performances. Love you B. 👑🐝❤️," Vanessa captioned one set of videos on Instagram, where she showed her daughters each having a great time.

After the show, the younger pair posed with the iconic singer, 42, with Vanessa sharing the shot and writing, "Auntie BB 👑🐝🤍🥰."



Vanessa Bryant Instagram Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka, Capri, and Natalia

Last month, Vanessa treated Bianka and Natalia to another of the summer's biggest concerts — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The mom of four posted a sweet photo on Instagram where Swift embraced little Bianka on the edge of the stage during her performance of “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned her post.



Vanessa Bryant Instagram Bianka Bryant and Natalia Bryant singing to each other at Beyoncé concert

Vanessa and husband Kobe Bryant also share daughter Gianna. Both the NBA star and the 13-year-old died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside seven other people.

The mom of four kept her late husband and daughter’s memory alive at the Swift concert with the clothing that she posted to her Instagram Story.

One photo showed the back of a blue denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" on top, plus a decorated picture of Swift and Kobe on stage when the singer performed at the Staples Center in 2015.

“Mambacita,” Vanessa captioned another snapshot of a decorated heart with stitching that read, "Say you’ll remember me" — lyrics taken from Swift’s 2014 song “Wildest Dreams." Another image showed the stack of bracelets Vanessa wore to the Swift concert, which honored Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa also posted a sweet throwback video of Natalia and Gianna on her Instagram Story, where the sisters sang along to Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong with Me."



