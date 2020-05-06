Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Daughters' Sweet Birthday Celebration for Her

Vanessa Bryant rang in her birthday this week with extra love and support from her daughters.

On Tuesday, the mother of four celebrated her 38th birthday with daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, who made sure Vanessa had the most special day possible.

Vanessa shared that her daughters surprised her with beautiful flower arrangements and a multitude of colorful piñatas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday #micumpleaños 🎂 Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama. ❤️😘," Vanessa captioned a sweet photo with her girls on Instagram.

Vanessa noted on her Instagram Story that her daughters gifted her an array of pink and purple balloons, some of which were diamond and heart-shaped.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

She also posted a photo of a card she received from oldest daughter, Natalia, who said her mother is "the strongest person I know."

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

"I am so grateful to have you as my mom! I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy!" Natalia wrote.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Baby Daughter Wearing Gigi's Hand-Me-Downs: 'Looks Just Her Daddy'

Tuesday marked Vanessa's first birthday without husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who died nearly four months ago in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa's birthday also came just days after when Gianna would have turned 14.

In addition to her own tribute to her “sweet baby girl,” Vanessa shared a photo of a cake that Pau Gasol, Kobe's former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, and his wife Catherine McDonnell sent in honor of Gianna’s birthday.

Story continues

“Happy birthday Gigi,” read a topper on the white and gold cake, which was covered with multi-colored butterfly decorations as well as a banner on the bottom with Gianna’s “Mambacita” nickname.

“Thank you @paugasol @catmcdonnel7,” Vanessa wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates What Would've Been Daughter Gianna's 14th Birthday 4 Months After Death

Gasol, who played on the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, and his wife also sent a special message to the family, posting a photo of the pair clasping hands while wearing red bracelets to honor Gianna.

“Happy birthday Gigi!” he wrote alongside the image. “Missing you an extra lot today.”