Vanessa Bryant shares her struggle with grief, anger in emotional Instagram post

Vanessa Bryant continues to grieve her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, and is bravely sharing her journey with the world. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional Instagram post on Monday as she continues to process the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Bryant posted a video feature from Slam Magazine that shows Gianna playing basketball with her Mamba teammates, with a few highlights of Kobe as a coach. You can’t watch Gianna play basketball without seeing flashes of Kobe in her game, which makes the video even more difficult to watch.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Dealing with the sudden death of a spouse is already an exceedingly difficult task, but Bryant also has to process the death of her daughter, who died so young. She’s being honest and open about how hard it is for her to handle the deaths of two of the most important people in her life while also being there for her three daughters. Most significantly, she understands that the anger and denial she’s feeling is normal.

Bryant has posted about Kobe and Gianna since they died, bravely sharing her private feelings as everyone continues to grieve them and the seven others who died in the crash. In a post from the weekend, she shared a graphic that confirmed that the Feb. 24 memorial at the Staples Center will celebrate the life of both Kobe and Gianna.

