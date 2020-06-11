Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos in honor of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is going to carry words from her late husband and daughter with her forever.

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant revealed through Instagram on Wednesday that she got a pair of new tattoos. The ink carries messages from Kobe and their 14-year-old daughter Gianna.

The message from Kobe was placed in a line along her right shoulder and neck.

The message from Gianna was placed on Bryant’s right wrist.

The tattoos are Vanessa Bryant’s latest tribute to her husband and daughter, as she has consistently kept their memory going since their tragic death in a helicopter crash in January. Whether it’s Gianna’s 14th birthday or the anniversary of Kobe’s 60-point sendoff, Bryant has consistently posted tributes to them. She has also used Kobe’s memory to speak out against racial injustice.

For her own birthday, Bryant revealed she had found an unopened love letter from Kobe, but didn’t disclose its message. She is currently working on the release of a young adult novel written by Kobe before his death, called “Geese Are Never Swans.”

Vanessa Bryant will be carrying words from her husband and daughter forever. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

