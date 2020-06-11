Vanessa Bryant Reveals She Got Tattoos in Honor of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has memorialized her late husband and daughter in ink.

Vanessa, 38, shared several videos on Instagram on Wednesday of herself getting tattooed in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in January.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in the caption for one series of videos, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inks a spot on her neck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"@nikkohurtado came through for me," Vanessa added. "Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback."

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa added in another post, revealing that she received the tattoos back in February.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Commemorates Late Daughter Gianna's 8th Grade Graduation 4 Months After Her Death

Several songs played in the background of the videos, including "Sky Walker" by Miguel, "Oh Pretty Baby" by Lauryn Hill and "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars.

Hurtado reposted one of Vanessa's videos, writing in the caption, "Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. 🙏🏼"

Story continues

Vanessa isn't the only one to get a tattoo in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers star — both LeBron James and Anthony Davis also received tattoos to honor their friend and fellow NBA player.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Happy Kobe and Gianna Murals Remain Largely Untouched amid Protests in L.A.

Vanessa's post about her new tattoo comes just days after she celebrated what would have been Gianna's eighth-grade graduation.

"Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020," Vanessa shared in an Instagram post on June 5, sharing a diploma from Harbor Day School covered in white flowers.

The school retired Gianna's basketball jersey in a touching ceremony days after the January 26 crash that also killed John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.