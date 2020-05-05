Vanessa Bryant Opens 'One More Letter' That Kobe Bryant Wrote Her Before His Death

Vanessa Bryant said she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by opening a letter that her late husband Kobe Bryant wrote for her before his death earlier this year.

Bryant, who turned 38, said she found the envelope addressed to “The Love Of My Life. From, Tu Papi” a day earlier, but she waited to open so that “it gave me something to look forward to today.”

“The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover,” she wrote. “Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus.” Her late daughter Gianna Bryant, who died along with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, would have turned 14 last Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together,” Bryant concluded.

Vanessa Bryant and her surviving daughters Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 10 months; have commemorated several special occasions they would have shared with Kobe and Gianna since they died.

In April, Vanessa marked her 19th wedding anniversary and shared images of roses sent from her eldest daughter to honor the occasion. And for Gianna’s birthday last week, Vanessa asked fans to wear red to honor her daughter, and implored people to share an act of kindness. She also distributed red bracelets labeled with Gianna’s name and her nickname, Mambacita, which she got from her father’s famous “Black Mamba” moniker.

Related...

Vanessa Bryant Pens Emotional Message On Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant's Last NBA Game

Vanessa Bryant Honors 19th Wedding Anniversary With Kobe: 'I Wish You Were Here'

Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Sweet Baby' Gianna Bryant On What Would've Been 14th Birthday

Story continues

Natalia Bryant Shares Touching Photo To Honor Sister Gianna's Birthday

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.