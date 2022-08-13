  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vanessa Bryant leaves court during testimony about crash photos shared at bar after Kobe's death

Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kobe Bryant
    Kobe Bryant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Warning: This story contains descriptions that some readers may find disturbing.

LOS ANGELES – Vanessa Bryant sobbed and excused herself from a federal courtroom here Thursday as a former bartender from an area Mexican restaurant testified about being shown photos of body parts from the helicopter crash in January 2020 that killed nine, including her daughter Gianna and husband, Kobe, the NBA legend.

Bryant left the courtroom after the former bartender recounted how a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy trainee came to his restaurant and showed him photos from the crash scene two days after the accident.

They were gruesome.

“Did you see a human torso in the photo that you understood to be Kobe Bryant?” asked one of Bryant’s attorneys, Craig Jennings Lavoie.

“Yes,” replied the former bartender, Victor Gutierrez.

This was Day 2 of Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County – a day that delved into graphic details from the crash scene and featured testimony from five witnesses, including the former bartender in Norwalk, California.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Gutierrez said the deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, asked him at his bar that night if he wanted to see a photo of Kobe Bryant’s body.

“Did you also see what appeared to be a girl in any of the photos?” Lavoie asked.

“They were just parts,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t know if they were men or women.”

Bryant cried, then got up, left and didn't return Thursday. She sued the county after the crash, accusing county sheriff’s and fire department employees of taking and sharing photos of her deceased loved ones from the crash scene despite not having a government reason for doing so. She is joined at the trial for this case by plaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash and is suing the county for the same reasons.

Both are seated in front of a jury of six men and four women who will be tasked with determining whether their privacy rights were violated by the county’s conduct, even though the county says the photos were deleted soon after the accident and never were posted online.

After Wednesday's dramatic opening statements, Thursday's events gave the jury much to consider:

The bartender on video

The jury was shown several surveillance video clips from the bar in Norwalk on the night Cruz visited. Cruz is expected to testify next week, but Gutierrez gave his account of their interactions that night on Thursday.

The video, which did not include audio of their voices, showed the two looking at Cruz’s phone, and then Gutierrez reacting with laughter. After looking at Cruz's phone, the video also showed Gutierrez approaching other patrons at the restaurant and making hand gestures to his throat, head and torso as he spoke to them.

Lavoie suggested he was talking about the condition of the bodies he saw in the photos from Cruz.

But Gutierrez often testified he didn’t remember what he said that night to different people. One of the few things he said he did remember was that he never laughed about the photos.

“You gotta be psycho to do that,” he said. He instead suggested his laughter in the video might have been in reaction to something else he saw on Cruz's phone after he looked at the crash photos, such as an unrelated funny video.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant trial Day 1: Tears, testimony and details about deadly crash

MORE: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka weeps during his testimony at trial

Citizen complaint from bar

After Gutierrez testified, another patron at the restaurant that night took the stand. His name is Ralph Mendez Jr., a real estate investor who filed a complaint with the sheriff’s department after Gutierrez told people at his table about the photos shown by Cruz.

That complaint eventually led to this trial.

On Thursday, Mendez described his reaction to what Gutierrez told him that night.

“I was in disbelief of everything I heard,” said Mendez, who also described it as a “sense of betrayal” by Cruz, a law enforcement officer entrusted with protecting the community. Mendez filed his complaint on the sheriff’s website later that night from the driveway of his home.

Under the subject line “Kobe,” the complaint said, “There was a deputy at Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk who was . . . showing pictures of his decapitated body.”

Mendez later was contacted about the complaint by sheriff’s captain Jorge Valdez. But when a Los Angeles Times reporter asked Valdez about the complaint before it became public in February 2020, Valdez denied being aware of it.

Audio of that interview was played in court for the jury.

“I’m unaware of any complaint,” Valdez said in the audio from February 2020.

Asked his reaction to this in court Thursday, Mendez called Valdez a liar.

“He’s lying,” said Mendez.

Eliciting gruesome details

Earlier in the day, Bryant stayed out of the courtroom during testimony from a captain of the county coroner’s office, Emily Tauscher.

Unlike the sheriff’s and fire departments, the coroner’s office is not accused of misusing photos from the crash scene. But it did have more than 1,000 of them as part of its duties, leading Tauscher to the witness stand Thursday, where she shared graphic details about the mutilated condition of the victims after the high-velocity crash.

Her testimony underscored a cruel irony about this case. Bryant’s and Chester’s attorneys say their clients live in fear of these gruesome death photos reemerging one day and are haunted by the thought of that. But they also are eliciting graphic details from witnesses in open court about the photos and the condition of the bodies from the crash site – to the point that Bryant stayed out of the courtroom twice because of it.

This is being done for a reason, according to Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li.

“Because (county) defendants deny that photos taken and shared by their personnel depicted the remains of plaintiffs’ loved ones, and because they deleted those photos or failed to preserve them, plaintiffs must present witness testimony about what defendants’ photos depicted,” Li stated in a court document filed Wednesday.

Pelinka finishes testimony

The day began with about 40 minutes of testimony from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who initially took the stand Wednesday as the first witness of the trial.

He testified that Bryant expressed to him that if the crash photos are ever seen by her children “she didn’t know if she could go on.”

He said he did not see such photos, but if he did, “it would be an image I could never get out of my head.”

And he would want them gone forever.

“I would want them destroyed and removed from the universe,” Pelinka said.

The county has argued the photos don’t appear to exist anymore because they were deleted for similar reasons – to keep them from spreading further and to protect the victims' families.

An internal investigation found the photos went to the devices of 28 sheriff’s personnel, in addition to fire personnel, according to court records. Testimony about the fire department’s handling of these photos is expected Friday morning in a trial that could stretch across two weeks.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kobe Bryant photos trial: Widow leaves during disturbing testimony

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • European parks dry out amid heatwaves and drought

    STORY: The normally green city-center spaces have turned into brown grass-free deserts where dried leaves present a rising risk of fires. From Paris to Berlin, Europe’s city-center parks resembled dustbowls on Friday (August 12) as capitals eagerly awaited rain that may come to some countries next week. Much of Europe is suffering a heatwave that has seen Britain declare a drought in parts of England, sparked massive wildfires and depleted water levels in rivers across the continent. In France, authorities have said the country is facing the worst drought in its history.Many cities have implemented water-saving measures.

  • A top LA County coroner described in graphic testimony what Kobe Bryant's body looked like to give the jury an idea of what the crash-site photos may have shown

    Emily Tauscher provided jurors with a gruesome mental image so they could have a sense of what any photos of the crash site would show.

  • Texans on Medicare will get relief from high drug prices when this law goes into effect

    Texans who get their health insurance through Medicare will only have to pay $35 a month for insulin when the Inflation Reduction Act goes into effect.

  • ET Canada host Sangita Patel looks like a 'dream' in an orange jumpsuit: 'Gorgeous!'

    "That colour was made for you, wow! An orange dream!"

  • Armed man shot dead after trying to 'breach' Ohio FBI office

    The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was gunned down after an hours-long standoff.

  • Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment

    Some won. Some lost. And some decided not to seek reelection after the former president called for voters to get rid of all 10 who held him accountable for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • Michael Cohen says Trump likely feels 'trapped' after the FBI's raid and is worried that whoever tipped off the feds has more dirt on him

    In 2018, Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, was sentenced to three years in prison for a host of crimes he committed while employed by Trump.

  • First two-legged, armoured South American dinosaur unveiled

    STORY: This dinosaur lived in Patagonia around 100 million years ago Location: Rio Negro province, Argentina It’s the first armored, two-legged South American dinosaur Discoverers named it Jakapil kanikura, using Mapuche and Puelche words (Sebastian Apesteguia, Paleontologist)"Jakapil is a primitive Thyreophora (armored dinosaur) and is one of the first that existed. We knew these animals thanks to some species that lived in the United Kingdom and in some parts of Europe in the Early Jurassic era, over more than 150 million years ago. But Jakapil isn’t one of them – he lived less than 100 million years ago and comes from an old lineage that survived in South America."Jakapils share some similarities with today’s crocodiles and iguanasThey have a protector skeleton that covers their backside like crocodilesAnd leaf-shaped teeth like iguanas

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri