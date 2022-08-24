Vanessa Bryant wins $16 million from L.A. County in lawsuit over Kobe crash site photos

Vanessa Bryant won her day in court. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A federal jury awarded $16 million to Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over the alleged distribution of photos from the deceased NBA legend crash site, according to Alene Tchekmedyian of the Los Angeles Times.

Another plaintiff, Chris Chester, was awarded $15 million in the same lawsuit.

The payouts reportedly have the L.A. Sheriffs Department paying Bryant $2.5 million for emotional distress and $7.5 million for future suffering, while the L.A. County Fire Department owes her $1 million for past suffering and $5 million for future.

