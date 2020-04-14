Four years after Kobe's 60-point finale, Vanessa Bryant laments the short length of his retirement

Four years ago to the day, Kobe Bryant said goodbye to the NBA in legendary fashion with a 60-point final game. Bryant would then enter a retirement of constant accomplishment until his tragic death in a helicopter crash in January.

On the anniversary of his classic finale, Bryant’s widow Vanessa released another tribute to her late husband lamenting how short his retirement ended up being.

Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe four years after his final game

Included in the post is a highlight video of that April 13, 2016 game in which Bryant dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz. At the end of the video, Bryant jogs to his family, embraces them and walks out of Staples Center with them.

Bryant would go onto have two more daughters with Vanessa, win an Oscar and release multiple books in retirement. Vanessa said she wished that time was longer than just three years and nine months.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all,” Vanessa wrote Monday. “All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.

“I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn't fair. This is just senseless.”

Kobe Bryant only got to enjoy retirement for less than four years. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

