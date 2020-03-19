Report: Vanessa Bryant files to add infant daughter to Kobe's trust

Vanessa Bryant has filed to remedy a problem with her late husband’s trust: it wasn’t changed to include Kobe’s youngest daughter Capri Bryant, according to TMZ.

Bryant has reportedly asked a judge to amend the trust set up by Kobe to support her and their daughters to include 9-month-old Capri, who was born after the most recent trust was signed.

Kobe apparently created the trust to support Vanessa and their children in 2003, and had amended it several times. The most recent came in 2017, and Capri was born in June 2019. Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash back in January.

Vanessa reportedly argued to the judge that it was clearly Kobe’s intent to provide for his children with the trust, and that he said so in one of the documents.

It's hard to see a judge rejecting Vanessa Bryant's request. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The trust agreement is reportedly set up to allow Vanessa and her daughters to draw from the principal and income during Vanessa’s lifetime, with the remainder going to the children upon Vanessa’s death.

The filing is the latest legal action Vanessa has taken following Kobe’s death. She has also filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company that owned the vehicle in which her husband and daughter died and has demanded the deletion of reported graphic photos taken and distributed by deputies through her lawyer.

