Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun-Filled Vacation in Spain with Her Daughters — See the Photos!

Vanessa traveled along the coast of Spain with her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

vanessa bryant/instagam Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in Barcelona.

Vanessa Bryant is enjoying some fun in the sun with her daughters!

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Vanessa, 41, documented her fun-filled getaway to Spain with her daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

The group started out their Spanish adventure with a stop in Marbella and enjoyed some poolside lounging, stunning ocean views and delicious cuisine. They paused on a cobblestone street to snap a family photo together at the coastal city.

“June/July 🇪🇸,” Vanessa captioned the slideshow of photos from her trip to the south of Spain on Tuesday.

The mom of four shared her daughters with her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, along with their daughter Gianna who was 13 at the time.



vanessa bryant/instagram Vanessa Bryant and her daughters in Marbella, Spain.

Heading up the coast, the group of four made their way to Barcelona where they enjoyed a variety of activities.

Vanessa marveled at the Gaudí-designed Casa Batlló in her first stop in the city and took another family photo in front of the mountainous skyline. She enjoyed some luxury shopping and admired the vibrant blue ocean from above.

vanessa bryant/instagam Vanessa Bryant at Tibidabo amusement park with daughters Bianka and Capri.

Next on the agenda was a day trip to the Tibidabo amusement park, where Bianka and Capri spent time on some rides and ate some snacks at the hilltop destination. Vanessa also caught a snap of the stunning cathedral that lies next to the park called the Church of the Sacred Heart.

vanessa bryant/instagram Vanessa Bryant and her younger daughters enjoying a snack at Tibidabo amusement park in Barcelona.

The fun didn’t stop at the amusement park, as Natalia joined her sisters and mom for another outing at Barcelona’s famed aquarium. A sweet snap of Bianka and Capri in awe of a shark was included in the gallery of photos Vanessa shared on Instagram.

vanessa bryant/instagam Vanessa Bryant and her daughters scope out the Barcelona Aquarium.

In her final few photos from their Barcelona getaway, Vanessa and her daughters pose in all white before heading to an event at the famed Sagrada Familia with their good friend and retired NBA player, Pau Gasol.

Natalia was all smiles as she posed next to her “uncle” Gasol and her mom during the event.

vanessa bryant/instagam Natalia Bryant gives her mom Vanessa a hug while vacationing in Barcelona.

Gasol played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was a close friend of Kobe’s. Though the basketball player retired in March, he revealed to The Athletic that the time he spent with his dear friend will always have a special place in his heart.

vanessa bryant/instagam Retired NBA player Pau Gasol smiles in a photo with Natalia and Vanessa Bryant.

"Every step of the way, he's on my mind, in my heart, along with Gigi," Gasol told the outlet. "And he's going to be there forever. I go forward knowing he's watching."

He added that he’s become super close with Kobe's family over the years. "His family's my family, We'll be there all the way, through the good and bad times, loving each other and being there for each other. With all my heart," he said.



