Vanessa Bayer’s I Love That For You Cancelled After 1 Season at Showtime

The Showtime series starring Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has learned.

“I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward.”

The comedy, which premiered in May 2022, was created by Bayer and SNL writer Jeremy Beiler. The series centered on Beyer’s character, Joanna Gold, who wants to be a home-shopping-channel host and who lies about the return of her childhood cancer in order to keep her job.

The series’ cast also included Molly Shannon (The Other Two), Jenifer Lewis (black-ish), Paul James (Soundtrack), Ayden Mayeri (The Afterparty) and Matt Rogers (Our Cartoon President).

As Showtime prepares for an upcoming merge with Paramount+, the network mostly appears to be cleaning house: Recent cancellations include American Gigolo, City on a Hill, The First Lady, Let the Right One In, The L Word: Generation Q and Ziwe, while Billions appears poised to end with its upcoming seventh season.

In addition to Billions, renewed series include The Chi (returning for Season 6) and Netflix transplant Uncoupled (renewed for Season 2). Tech anthology Super Pumped was also renewed ahead of its February 2022 debut, but Season 1 was recently removed from the Showtime app and VOD, suggesting its future is now in doubt.

In other Showtime news, the premium cabler recently handed a six-episode series order to Seasoned, a comedy starring Mandy Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody that’s inspired by the couple’s unorthodox real-life marriage of 43 years.

