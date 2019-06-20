Vandy whistler finds 'happy medium' with CWS staff, but the whistling chorus is growing

Jeff Pack, one of two 'Vandy Whistlers,' is set to join Preacher Franklin in Omaha this weekend , putting a CWS truce in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

All ears were perked for the “Vandy whistler” during Wednesday’s College World Series game between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in the double elimination round.

Vanderbilt advanced to the bracket final with a 6-3 victory and its loudest supporter, Preacher Franklin — aka the “Vandy whistler” — avoided being ejected after the prospect of it was floated over the weekend.

It was the result of a new understanding between the 72-year-old Franklin and CWS staff.

Vandy whistler faces ejection

Franklin’s whistling ways are well known within the SEC. He’s one of two “Vandy whistlers” and made an 800-mile trip to Omaha to support the Commodores. Jeff Pack, the other “Vandy whistler,” is scheduled to get to Omaha this weekend, per ESPN.

During Sunday’s game, the issue hit a tipping point as fans in the stadium and watching on ESPN complained about the noise. Franklin, a 15-year whistling veteran, was approached by a TD Ameritrade Park official and asked to stop whistling or else he’d be thrown out. It violated a ballpark policy that prohibits disruptive noisemaking.

A reminder of that incessant noisemaking:

How bad can the Vandy whistler be? pic.twitter.com/EopaJDLPSG — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) May 25, 2019

Franklin’s wife called him before Wednesday’s game and delivered a simple message, per ESPN: “Don’t get thrown out.”

Vandy whistler, CWS staff reach truce

More confrontation was expected since the whistler and Mississippi State fans had issues previously. Some Bulldogs faithful noted ahead of time on social media they would file complaints, per the Tennessean.

Instead, Franklin told the Tennessean he agreed to whistle along with the cheers when Vanderbilt did something good, rather than during at-bats and crowd silences.

TD Ameritrade Park spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl told ESPN:

"We were happy to work with him. I think our goal was to find a happy medium, and I think we left today feeling like we did."

Pack of whistlers for the Commodores

Not everyone is annoyed by the “Vandy whistler.” He’s a celebrity at Vanderbilt games and gained at least three additional whistlers in the seats around him Wednesday. Franklin told the Tennessean:

"That helped take some pressure off me. I was a pretty good boy, and then I kind of got carried away a little bit and started whistling a lot more. They warned me once in about the fifth or sixth inning."

He also has key others at his side. From ESPN:

"I have a lawyer that called me. He's a friend of mine. He says, 'Go on and whistle. If they throw you out, we'll sue 'em.' I said, 'I don't know, man. I want to watch the game.'"

Vanderbilt plays Friday and Franklin said he intends to keep whistling. Pack will likely be joining him and who knows how many others will join the chorus. It will create more questions on how the park officials will handle it.

