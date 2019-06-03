Vandoorne reflects on "spectacular" first taste of Le Mans
The Belgian, whose main programme this year is with HWA in Formula E, was fourth-quickest on his La Sarthe debut during Sunday's official test day.
Vandoorne completed 30 laps in SMP Racing’s #11 BR Engineering BR1, setting the fourth-fastest time with a late 3m22.061s effort in low-downforce trim.
That put the #11 car Vandoorne shares with Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin 2.6 seconds behind the leading Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi and eight tenths off Andre Lotterer’s non-hybrid benchmark in the #1 Rebellion R-13.
Stoffel Vandoorne, Stéphane Sarrazin, SMP Racing
Vandoorne doesn’t think SMP will be able to fight with the hybrid Toyotas come race week, but expects a close battle with fellow privateer outfit Rebellion.
“I think we’re still too far away from Toyota," he said. "They’re not really our competition. I think it’s very close between us and Rebellion. From our side the most important thing is to have a clean race.”
