Vandoorne reflects on "spectacular" first taste of Le Mans

The Belgian, whose main programme this year is with HWA in Formula E, was fourth-quickest on his La Sarthe debut during Sunday's official test day.

Vandoorne completed 30 laps in SMP Racing’s #11 BR Engineering BR1, setting the fourth-fastest time with a late 3m22.061s effort in low-downforce trim.

That put the #11 car Vandoorne shares with Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin 2.6 seconds behind the leading Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi and eight tenths off Andre Lotterer’s non-hybrid benchmark in the #1 Rebellion R-13.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stoffel Vandoorne, Stéphane Sarrazin, SMP Racing

Stoffel Vandoorne, Stéphane Sarrazin, SMP Racing Marc Fleury

Marc Fleury

Vandoorne doesn’t think SMP will be able to fight with the hybrid Toyotas come race week, but expects a close battle with fellow privateer outfit Rebellion.

“I think we’re still too far away from Toyota," he said. "They’re not really our competition. I think it’s very close between us and Rebellion. From our side the most important thing is to have a clean race.”

#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde, Nyck de Vries

#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde, Nyck de Vries JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images