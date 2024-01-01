‘Vanderpump Villa’ Trailer: Hulu Launches Its Own ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Scandoval

The first trailer for Hulu’s upcoming reality show “Vanderpump Villa” promises plenty of “Vanderpump Rules”-esque drama.

After an inter-cast affair turned “Vanderpump Rules” into a viral sensation in 2023, “Villa” focuses on the servers at another one of “Real Housewives” alum Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants.

The show is described, per a press release, as: “Decadence and debauchery collide in ‘Vanderpump Villa,’ a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.”

Prior to the start of filming the 10-episode reality show, producers put out a casting call for restaurant professionals who wanted a role. Openings included head chef, mixologist, sous chef, line cook, housekeeper, fine dining server, event coordinator, event assistant and estate manager. Furthermore, the casting call said that hospitality crew is expected to “navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests in the French countryside,” and candidates should have “television-ready charisma.”

in 2023, “Rules” dominated pop culture when a cheating scandal within the cast, nicknamed “Scandoval,” shook up the series dynamic. The 11th season will premiere on Jan. 30. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, two of the three central Scandoval participants, will be returning for the new season. Rachel Leviss, the third central player in the drama, will not be.

“Villa” will be executive produced by Vanderpump. The show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

“Villa” is set to premier on the streamer in spring 2024. Watch the trailer below.

