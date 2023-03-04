Vanderpump Rules : A Timeline of the Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

News that Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss has shaken the Bravo community to its core.

On March 3, TMZ reported that Madix, 37, discovered her partner of nine years has been having an affair with their co-star Leviss, 28. The headlines spiraled from there as sources claimed Leviss and Sandoval, 39, had been going behind the reality star's back for at least six months—perhaps even before Leviss' controversial kiss with Katie Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz in August 2022.

From fans who are boycotting Sandoval's new bar to Vanderpump Rules cast members sharing their reactions on social media, everyone appears to be strictly Team Madix. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do,” Leviss' ex- fiancé James Kennedy responded on Instagram. "This explains everything."

According to People, Lala Kent replied to Kennedy's post, writing, “I've been telling y'all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully.’ It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump.”

But how did this all go down? Here's a complete timeline of the Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

February 10, 2014: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix confirm their relationship during the season 2 reunion before going Instagram official. At this point, Sandoval has been a member of the Vanderpump Rules cast since the very beginning, while Madix joined the show in season two.

[While Sandova's Instagram post is still up, Madix's has since been deleted.]

January 28, 2019: Madix says Sandoval “betrayed my trust” by telling his friends about a sexual experience between Madix and Lala Kent in season 7. "I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends," she says in a confessional, per People. "My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes."

“When you talk about anyone’s sexuality without their consent, it’s like really not okay,” she tells him directly.

October 26, 2021: Madix reiterates her feelings about marriage. "I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it," she says on Watch What Happens Live. "It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bullshit."

November 16, 2021: Madix reveals she froze her eggs during an episode of Vanderpump Rules. "This does not mean that I'm jumping on the baby train," she says, per People. “It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun fuck you to anybody who questions my values or my choices.”

December 5, 2021: Leviss and Kennedy call off their engagement around seven months after his May proposal. "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," Leviss and Kennedy wrote in a statement. “We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Summer 2022: The affair between Sandoval and Leviss allegedly begins, according to sources who spoke to Page Six and People in March 2023.

August 26, 2022: Amid Schwartz's divorce from Katie Maloney, Leviss and Schwartz share a controversial kiss during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico.

January 9, 2023: Madix denies rumors that she and Sandoval have an open relationship. "We dont have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. Thought that was obvious," Madix tweets, per People. “Bisexual ≠ polyamorous.” [The tweet has since been deleted.]

March 1, 2023: Sandoval is asked by Page Six for the secret behind the “most stable relationship in Vanderpump Rules history.”

“We definitely have our ups and downs for sure,” Sandoval says of his relationship with Madix. “I think we’ve been really good about respecting each other and having each other's backs in a reasonable way."

Hours later, Madix and Sandoval are reportedly spotted kissing at a gig for his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. "She was supporting his new single," a source later tells People. “She had no idea any of this was happening behind her back.”

March 2, 2023: Page Six posts a clip of Leviss discussing a text thread she has with Schwartz and Sandoval…

Leviss also tells Page Six she's “dating herself” during the interview for their Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “[I’m] not opposed to dating, but I’m not on like, dating apps or anything,” she says. “I just, I don’t know, but I’m kind of like dating myself and I enjoy being single and I feel like being single has allowed me to really reflect on myself and spend quality time on myself and I feel like that was much needed for me to grow into.”

March 3, 2023: TMZ reports that Madix broke up with Sandoval earlier in the week after discovering an alleged affair with Leviss. “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling,” a source told Page Six, while another added, “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," a source told People. “She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way.”

According to People, Madix learned about the alleged affair on March 1 “when a selfie video sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on his phone.” She reportedly “began scrolling and saw their history of inappropriate texts.” A source claims the affair has been going on for “upwards of six months.”

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels,” the source said. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal.”

After the news broke, Sandoval is photographed packing his bags into a car outside of their home. Later in the evening, he seemingly responds to the scandal during a concert at City National Grove in Anaheim, California. “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” he asks the audience, per Us Weekly.

This post will be updated.

