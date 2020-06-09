Vanderpump Rules ' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Not Returning

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's Vanderpump Rules days have come to an end.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, will not be returning to the reality series, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013.

Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said.

Their exits come days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers.

Last week, during an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement posted on Sunday.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person," she wrote.

Vanderpump Rules

Addressing Stowers specifically, Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

The Next Level Basic author concluded her post by apologizing to her followers. "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.

Kristen Doute

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," Doute said, adding, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Regarding the tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, Stowers said during her Instagram Live chat that "it was just funny, because [Schroeder and Doute] thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave," later adding, "So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn't work, so they were upset about that."

As for Boyens and Caprioni, their exits come years after they both posted racist tweets.

In the reported tweets posted in 2012, Boyens called the N-word his "favorite word," talked about wanting to "punch" Asians and called pop star Justin Bieber "queer." Caprioni, a waiter at SUR and Lisa Vanderpump's personal trainer, also reportedly tweeted the N-word multiple times, along with the hashtag "#womensuck."

During last Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules reunion, Boyens emphasized his original apology, adding, "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things."

From left: Max Boyens, Lisa Vanderpump and Brett Caprioni

Caprioni also apologized again. "It wasn't okay then, it's not okay now," he said. "It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid s— to each other, and it was a dumb f—ing thing to do. I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate [sic] that to everybody else."

Vanderpump added that she does not believe Boyens and Caprioni are racist now. "I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that's the beliefs they're holding now," she said. "And if I had, they wouldn't be working for me."

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has come under fire from fans in the past for its predominantly white cast. Besides Stowers and Tina McDowelle, a recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, there have not been any black stars.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion continues Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.