Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split

Kelly Wynne
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

The Vanderpump Rules exes reached a settlement in their divorce last week, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Per the docs, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, will move forward with the legal split — and they're in agreement over the financials behind it.

Both Maloney and Schwartz waived any claims to current or future spousal support in the document, and confirmed they'd come to an uncontested agreement on how to divide their shared assets.

While the divorce is now settled, a judge must sign off on the paperwork in order for it to become finalized.

RELATED: Tom Schwartz Says He and Katie Maloney Have 'Done a Damn Good Job' Remaining Friends amid Divorce

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

Maloney filed for divorce in March. She was also the first to announce the pair's split on Instagram.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she wrote in the statement.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness," she added. "Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Schwartz addressed the breakup in his own statement, revealing Maloney was the one who made the choice to separate.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding, "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Discusses Divorce from Tom Schwartz with The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young

Since then, Maloney and Schwartz have prided themselves on remaining civil. In August, Schwartz stopped by Maloney's podcast, You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, to talk about the split.

"We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," shared Schwartz. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

"I'm happy that we're still close," he added. "I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

Maloney said that some fans have been confused by her and Schwartz still appearing on social media together. "We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years," she explained. "And that's been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain."

RELATED: Tom Schwartz Admits He 'Wrote Off' Raquel Leviss While Married to Katie Maloney: 'She Has So Much Depth'

The former couple's divorce settlement comes after rumors that Schwartz has been spending time with another Vanderpump Rules star: Raquel Leviss.

On an August episode of Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, Schwartz teased the idea of a connection with Leviss, 28, after his split from Maloney — and Leviss' broken engagement to James Kennedy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married [to Maloney]," Schwartz said. "I never took time to get to know Raquel."

He added, "She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her — wait, that's a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance," noting he "wrote her off."

Latest Stories

  • Over 300 dogs rescued in largest-ever crackdown on dogfighting in SC, officials say

    Some 60 federal and state law officers launched the biggest raids ever against dogfighting operations in South Carolina over the weekend, arresting more than 20 people.

  • Julia Roberts Offers to Be Garcelle Beauvais' Matchmaker: 'I Need to Find You a Boyfriend'

    Julia Roberts is ready to make a love connection for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais

  • Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding

    "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness," the former professional baseball center fielder and broadcaster tells PEOPLE

  • Lowry shrugs off Riley’s comment about needing to be in better shape: ‘He has his opinion’

    Kyle Lowry on Monday shrugged off Heat president Pat Riley’s comments that he needs to be in better shape, saying his conditioning as he ages is not an issue.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.