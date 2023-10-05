‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Inks With Independent Artist Group

EXCLUSIVE: Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has inked with Independent Artist Group for representation, on the heels of the show’s Season 11 renewal, Deadline can exclusively reveal.

Shay has been with the Emmy-nominated Bravo reality series since its 2013 debut season and earlier this year won an MTV Movie & TV Award alongside her female castmates for Best Reality On-Screen Team. The show was the first spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and charts the personal and professional experiences of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s resutantants and bars in West Hollywood, California, including SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

Shay came to the series as a server at SUR, who was building a career as an actress and singer. The SoCal native began her entertainment career with appearances on popular series including Jonas (Disney Channel), 90210 (The CW), Greek (ABC Family), Victorious (Nickelodeon), and Entourage (HBO), and has also been seen in numerous national commercials.

She’s also known for hosting and regular commentator appearances for programs like Steve Harvey and hosts the popular podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, which has a consistent presence across the global charts and over a million monthly downloads. “Good As Gold,” one of Shay’s recent singles as a recording artist, was reconfigured into an Uber One commercial that has gone viral on social media platforms this year.

