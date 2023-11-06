“Vanderpump Rules” Star Charli Burnett Engaged to Boyfriend Corey Loftus: 'Best Day of My Life'

The Bravo star said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend after a beachfront proposal in Mexico on Saturday

Charli Burnett Instagram 'Vanderpump Rules' star Charli Burnett is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Corey Loftus

Wedding Bells are ringing in Vanderpump Rules world.

Charli Burnett, who joined the reality series in 2020, announced on Instagram Sunday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Loftus, are headed to the altar.

Loftus proposed to Burnett in Mexico on Saturday, according to a joint Instagram post shared by the couple.

In another post, Burnett and Loftus posed on the beach together as the Bravo star showed off her new ring. She wrote in the caption, “Por supuesto que dije que sí. 💍,” which translates to, “Of course I said yes.”

Charli Burnett Instagram Charli Burnett posed with her engagement ring in front of an "engaged" sign as she celebrated her engagement with fiancé Corey Loftus in Mexico

Her Vanderpump Rules family shared their excitement for their costar in the comments of her two posts, with Ariana Madix writing, “IM NOT CRYING YOURE CRYING,” while James Kennedy said, “Congratulations guys !!!”

Burnett, who is a licensed esthetician, also commented on the proposal in her Instagram Stories. “best day of my life 🤍💍,” she wrote.

She also reposted several of her friends and family's posts, and it appeared as though the proposal took place in front of a group of gathered loved ones.

Charli Burnett Instagram Charli Burnett shared a close-up of her ring days after her longtime boyfriend popped the question in Mexico

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé have been dating for more than six years. Both of their first Instagram posts together came in 2017, and they have since been public about their relationship and their love for one another.

Last November, the pair celebrated their anniversary and Burnett paid tribute to her longtime love. “Lucky to spend another year with you. 🖤,” Burnett wrote on Instagram as she shared a collection of photos with Loftus.

She added, “Cheers to more adventurous, goals, friends, you making me try new food, love and all the things we said we would always do in this life… its only up from here sugar butt xx.”

Loftus has also shown his partner love on the social media platform. In 2021, he shared a photo with Burnett at an event and described her as his “Teammate. Wingman. Muse.”

When Burnett initially joined the show in season 8, she was a newbie server at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR. She soon became tight with several of the cast members, including Raquel Leviss.

As news broke of Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval — the longtime boyfriend of her best friend and costar, Madix — Burnett was quick to condemn her friend’s actions.

Burnett posted that she unfollowed Leviss after learning about the betrayal, and wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time: "No one deserves to feel this guy punch." She added, "To say Im disappointed would be an understatement."



