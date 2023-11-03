“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 teaser offers a first look at post-Scandoval drama

Vanderpump Rules is getting ready to pick up the pieces post-Scandoval.

Bravo dropped a juicy first look at season 11 of the reality series during its BravoCon panel Friday, teasing what's to come in the wake of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's infamous split after nine years of dating, which was sparked by the revelation that he was having an affair with friend and costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek, everything has gone wrong in his life," titular star Lisa Vanderpump says of Sandoval in the teaser, which opens with a moody, slowed-down version of the VPR theme song.

In the promo's most scorching moment, Madix can be heard telling Sandoval, "Ruin my life, my home, and then attempt to kill my f---ing dog, my lawyer will be dealing with you."

Though Sandoval's response isn't shown, the video ends with a snippet of him on the beach saying, "I'm out," before angrily walking out of frame. The drama!

Sandoval, Madix, and Vanderpump were on hand at BravoCon in Las Vegas to debut the dishy first look, as were castmates Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies.

The panel was contentious from the start, as Sandoval was loudly booed and could barely get a word in, according to PEOPLE. Vanderpump attempted to ameliorate the situation by saying of her costars, "I love them all individually, dearly. They have all screwed up at some point — maybe not to this extent. I've seen them grow up, and I think the magic of this show is they've had these intense relationships with each other since way before the show started — and also with me. So I can't judge them on one episode."

This season, she said, was "extraordinarily difficult for Tom and Ariana… but for me as a maternal figure and a matriarch and a mentor to them… [I] try to facilitate some cohesion." She added, "This is Vanderpump Rules. It's not Little House on the Prairie."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to premiere in January. Watch the new teaser above.

