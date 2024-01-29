'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 premiere: Cast, trailer, how to watch and stream

After the "Scandoval" and the subsequent fallout that rocked both fans of "Vanderpump Rules" and the internet at large, a new season of the reality show will return to screens this month.

Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" will premiere Tuesday on Bravo, following the lives, relationships and drama of staff working at the West Hollywood, California restaurants and bars of the former cast member on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa Vanderpump. Initially conceived as a spinoff from Vanderpump's time in the "Housewives" franchise, the show has been on air since 2013.

In December, the show aired a special called "A Decade of Rumors and Lies," highlighting show drama between cast members over the last 10 years.

The show's namesake Lisa Vanderpump will return for Season 11, along with two of the three key players in the "Scandoval": Tom Sandoval and his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Raquel Leviss is reportedly not returning.

Here's what to know about Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules," and how to watch or stream the show's season premiere.

How to watch 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11

The first episode of Season 11, titled "Notes on a Scandal," will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Bravo. New episodes will air on Tuesdays.

Where to stream 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11

If you missed watching the episode live or don't have cable, new episodes of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 will be available to stream on Peacock starting the next day.

Peacock is also the home to previous seasons of the show, as well as other Bravo reality shows, including "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

'Vanderpump Rules' on Peacock: How to subscribe

What is 'Vanderpump Villa'?

In January, Hulu dropped the trailer for Lisa Vanderpump's latest reality show, "Vanderpump Villa," which will follow staff at Chateau Rosabelle in the French countryside. The show, which is set to stream this spring, is separate and has a different cast from "Vanderpump Rules."

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 cast

Cast of Emmy-nominated TV show "Vanderpump Rules"

A number of previous cast members are returning for Season 11, although Raquel Leviss left the show after "Scandoval." Here's who will be returning:

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

Ally Lewber

Brock Davies

What is the 'Scandoval'?

Tom Sandoval attends the Season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules" on Jan. 17, 2024, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

"Scandoval" was the name given by fans online to the cheating scandal that unfolded on and off the screen during Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules."

In March 2023, reports began circulating that Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. The show saw record viewers in Season 10, as details of Sandoval's infidelity unfolded in front of viewers.

While both Sandoval and Madix will return for Season 11, Leviss has reportedly left the show.

Watch the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 trailer

