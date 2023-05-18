'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'

Tom Sandoval was eviscerated by Ariana Madix in the season 10 finale for his "disgusting" seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss, who went into hiding after she told him "I love you" and he refused to kiss her on camera

Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty From left: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules is finally here — and at last, fans got to see how the devastating affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss transpired in real time.

Filmed in March when the news broke, Wednesday's episode opened with Sandoval and his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix explaining in separate confessionals how their nine-year relationship dissolved before Ariana, 37, confronted Sandoval, 40, in person.

"Still haven't said sorry for what you actually did," Ariana said, to which Sandoval responded, "Every time I tried to apologize to you, it just makes you more angry."

"Good. Let me be angry. You should still f---ing apologize," she asserted.

Related:Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'

Sandoval apologized and insisted to Ariana, "I really did not want to hurt you." However, she refused to believe his words.

"You didn't want to hurt me, but then you continue to do something repeatedly over and over and over and over and over again — that would hurt me," she fired back, referring to him sleeping with Raquel, 28.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Though Sandoval claimed he and Raquel had "stopped" hooking up and that "it didn't happen for a while," Ariana wasn't having it.

"I've been with you for nine years," she began. "Back when you lived with [Tom] Schwartz, we became friends. When you were literally like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn't have a f---ing dime to your name, driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then, when you had nothing."

"You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and then this girl is gonna act enamored with you ... because that's what you want, huh? You want someone to just gas you up," she continued, referencing Raquel. "That girl is searching for her identity in men. She has no identity of her own," Ariana added. "Willing to stoop so low as to f--- one of her best friend's life partners. And that someone, you think is a good person you should be around?"

Story continues

Related:VPR's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)

Sandoval attempted to defend himself, telling Ariana, "I don't know how it happened, it just happened. We became really good friends. I was seeking something that I wasn't getting here. And that's selfish. That's really selfish."

Ariana agreed. "Selfish is the nicest word you could use," she hit back.

Sandoval tried to explain that he and Raquel "became really good friends," but that sent Ariana into a rage. "I don't give a f--- about f---ing Raquel! Your friendship is f---ing bulls---!" she yelled.

RELATED VIDEO: All About the Vanderpump Rules Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

As the exes went back and forth and Ariana called their friendship "disgusting," the bar owner then bluntly stated, "Guess what? It's real because she treats me with respect. Something I haven't gotten from you in a long time."

"So I'm the scapegoat. I'm to blame," Ariana sarcastically responded.

"I'm not saying you're the scapegoat. I'm trying to get you to understand that—" Sandoval attempted to clarify, before Ariana cut him off and said, "That you just had to f--- my friend."

Related:Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should 'Want to Have Sex' with Tom Sandoval in Excruciating VPR Teaser

Sandoval, once again, attempted to reason with his ex. "It wasn't about f---ing. It was about a connection where we actually were respecting each other and giving each other confidence," he said. "The relationship just, it wasn't the same, Ariana. We would be separated all the time. You go your way, I go my way. We had no sex life. I lost all my mojo."

"So f--- my friend then, get your mojo back," Ariana sarcastically interjected, which prompted Sandoval to admit, "Once I turned 40, I was like, 'This can't be the rest of my life.'"

But Ariana wasn't buying his excuses. "That is a very normal thing," she said. "That's why you go to couples therapy together ... we both have things. You either get through them together or you break up."

Bravo/Instagram

Sandoval insisted that he "tried to ask" Ariana about couple's therapy but she refused to consider his feelings. "These past few months, the amount of times that I got an apology out of you, I could count on one hand," he argued.

Still, Ariana wasn't convinced. "The past few months you were already f---ing my friend," she pointed out.

Related:Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'

"You put pressure on me to stay in the relationship! Two weeks ago, I was like, 'Ariana, I want to end things,'" Sandoval claimed, adding that Ariana allegedly told him, "'I am not letting you break up with me. You're gonna have to force me out of this.'"

The pair continued to argue as Ariana hit back, "If that was true, then you should have never been in my bed after that night."

Sandoval's only response was that he "felt really bad" and "at that point, it was too late" — something Ariana claimed was simply due to the fact he was "already f---ing Raquel."

RELATED VIDEO: VPR: Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)

While Sandoval insisted that wasn't the reason, Ariana called him a "f---ing coward" and questioned, "It wasn't that you f---ing somebody else was not part of why you weren't there?"

"It's not just about somebody stroking my ego that this happened, and it's not about looks. It came from something much deeper. As time went on, we became this support system with each other," Sandoval said of how he and Raquel's relationship evolved.

Related:VPR: Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)

"Don't you f---ing dare talk to me about your deep connection. I cannot believe you," Ariana scolded him, which prompted Sandoval to continue speaking because "it's important that you know."

"I don't want to hear it because it's disgusting. Shut up," Ariana demanded, later telling him through tears, "I was ride or f---ing die for you. And I had her back as well."

"The fact that she's continued to smile in my face while also smiling on FaceTime with you is one of the most god awful, disgusting things I've ever heard," she said, referring to the screen recording of Raquel, which is how she discovered they were having an affair.

"I'm sorry you had to see that," Sandoval said, as Ariana clapped back, "Why don't you be sorry you ever did it? I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul."

Araya Doheny/Getty Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Related:Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Diabolical, Demented, Subhuman' at Savage VPR Reunion

She continued, "I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f---ing stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that that's how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you."

Ariana then asked if he had "any last words before we never speak again." Sandoval responded wearily, "I never thought this would happen. I thought we'd be together forever."

Through her tears, Ariana added, "I would have followed you anywhere. I would have changed any part of whatever you weren't happy with. I was 100% committed to you as of literally two days ago."

Shortly after their exchange, Ariana met up with Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay and revealed how she learned of Sandoval and Raquel's affair, revealing that they had sex in Raquel's car while Ariana was reeling from her dog's death. During that scene, Scheana also owned up to shoving Raquel after learning of the news but denied that she punched her.

Related:VPR: Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)

Later on in the episode, Sandoval and Raquel finally spoke in front of the cameras about the fallout of their affair. Handing Raquel a shot, Sandoval toasted "to being in hell where we belong."

"I don't actually think we belong in hell," Raquel responded. "I think we're just two people that f---ing were friends and started having feelings for each other."

Sandoval agreed. "It just came out of f---ing left field. I'm trying to hook you up with Schwartz. I was like, 'Dude, you're sleeping on Ariana. You're an idiot. She's amazing.'"

"You just called me Ariana," Raquel pointed out, to which Sandoval awkwardly tried to change the subject by asking her to "kill some of these lights."

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on VPR: 'Where's Ariana?'

With Sandoval sitting on her kitchen counter and Raquel standing in between his legs, they discussed how their families felt about their affair.

Though he said his family loved her, Raquel mistakenly thought he said, "I love you" and verbally reciprocated the feelings. Despite the cringe-worthy mixup, he admitted that he did love her.

Related:Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'May as Well' Try Dating,' Says Katie Maloney: 'They've Blown Up Their Lives'

"I know we always said we wouldn't f---ing do this if we didn't think it was worth it. Just think, the way it imploded, this is not ideal at all," she said.

"I know. It was the f---ing stupidest thing," he added before hugging her. Still in each other's embrace, Sandoval whispered in her ear, "I can't kiss you, there's cameras."

"I know. I can't either. It's so weird," she agreed in a hushed tone.

The scene then cut to Raquel's confessional where a producer asked her why the affair happened. In response, Raquel said, "I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. I've never had sex like that before. I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the willpower to not see him."

Related:Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'

They moved their conversation over to the couch, where they started checking out Raquel's eye after their costar Scheana Shay allegedly assaulted her after finding out about the affair.

"I'm like, 'Well, is this my karma?' And it scares me," she told him. "I feel so isolated. I honestly feel like I only have you, my parents and my sister to have my best interests at heart. And even with you, it's questionable."

"It's like, 'Am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much?'" she continued. "Because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me, and I don't want to get caught up in this whirlwind romance where I'm blind to these things."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Related:Raquel Leviss Enters 'Voluntary Facility for Mental Health Counseling'

Sandoval assured her this wasn't the case: "I wouldn't do this if there wasn't something here."

However, in his confessional, Sandoval shared: "I can't predict the future. Who's to say? Maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won't. But when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, 'Wait a minute, you're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you. Maybe they're just beginning.'"

The scene then closed with them both acknowledging how "we f---ed up," and Raquel attempting to reason their actions by calling it "the learning experiences."

"If we were to do it over again..." she said, as Sandoval added, "Obviously, I would do a lot of things over again."

The show then cut to a black screen that read: "After filming this scene, Raquel turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for months." (Lisa Vanderpump also made reference to Raquel's disappearance later in the episode, noting how the pageant queen went into "hiding.")

Related:Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship

Outside of the show, both Sandoval and Raquel have issued apologies to Ariana. Raquel eventually entered a "voluntary facility for mental health counseling," and Ariana has since moved on with new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

The trio is expected to have a heated confrontation about the affair during the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, which kicks off on May 24.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.