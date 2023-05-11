‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer: Ariana Calls Raquel ‘Diabolical, Demented, Sub-Human’ After Affair With Tom

The trailer for this season’s three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on Bravo just dropped, and it’s as chaotic as fans are hoping for.

Recorded after the “Scandoval,” aka the bombshell revelation that Tom Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their castmate Raquel Leviss, the entire reunion looks to be filled with wild moments, anchored by those three cast members discussing their love triangle, along with passionate analysis from their co-stars.

Among the key moments: Madix calling Leviss “diabolical, demented, sub-human” for hooking up with Tom, Leviss’ ex-boyfriend James Kennedy calling her and Sandoval “poo-poo heads,” and host Andy Cohen yelling “My cards!” when a fight causes his written-out questions to get knocked asunder.

And that’s just the beginning: Tom Schwartz also faces questions about his role in the “Scandoval,” as well as his overall treatment of ex-wife Katie Maloney; Sandoval and Leviss freak out at producers about being filmed during a break; Lisa Vanderpump laments the love lives of her former bar staff; and legal papers are on display as a potentially physical altercation between Scheana Shay and Leviss makes its way from the courthouse to the reunion.

Regarding that moment in the trailer, as a result of a restraining order Leviss filed against Shay, claiming the latter physically assaulted her once news of the affair came out, the two cast members couldn’t be seated at the same time at the reunion. Instead, only one could be with the group, while the other watched remotely via a video feed elsewhere in the building.

Watch the trailer below.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

