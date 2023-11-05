“Vanderpump Rules” Producer Feels Raquel Leviss 'Would Be Able to Look at Herself Better' If She Returned for Season 11

'Vanderpump Rules' producer Sheonna Mix shared "it would have been more rewarding" for Raquel Leviss to return for season 11 of the hit Bravo show amid the fallout of Scandoval

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images Raquel Leviss at BravoCon 2022

Vanderpump Rules producer Sheonna Mix has some thoughts on why Rachel “Raquel” Leviss should have returned for season 11 of the hit Bravo show.

When asked during the VPR producers' panel at BravoCon 2023 on Saturday if it was a mistake for Leviss to not come back for the upcoming season, Mix responded, “I don’t want to say it was a mistake because she made the decision that was good for her at that time."

"But I do believe that she had more story to tell as you guys all salivated over that last 5 minutes," she added. "Like, there’s more to that. And I think if she would have came back, it would have been more rewarding for her, and she would be able to look at herself better.”

Leviss, 29, and costar Tom Sandoval were embroiled in controversy after their months-long affair came to light and ultimately led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

As a result, Leviss implied that she would not return for season 11 of VPR, telling Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast in August that she has “lot” of regrets and “would do everything differently if I had the chance to go back.”

However, the former SURver is no longer on speaking terms with Sandoval after she blocked him on social media when he wished her a happy birthday in September.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Sandoval had commented on one of her Instagram posts, "Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

In response, Leviss screenshotted Sandoval’s profile, which showed she had blocked him, and added a hot pink sticker featuring white writing that read, "OK bye!"

A few days later, Sandoval shared with PEOPLE that he thought the move was “a little immature and petty.” He added, "To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty.”

“I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner explained of his comment.

He continued, “I just kind of feel bad for her in a way. I don't understand. I think she's really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else. There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE at the time: “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June.”

“Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center,” the insider shared.

"She spent months at the facility doing nothing but taking accountability for her actions and learning what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies. A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her,” added the source, who noted that the TomTom bar owner seemingly "can’t keep [Rachel's] name out of his mouth."

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

BravoCon 2023 is continuing through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

