Vanderpump Rules ' Lala Kent Blasts Ozempic Trend in Hollywood: 'F---ing Do Better, All of Us'

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is not a fan of the recent trend of Ozempic being misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 32-year-old slammed people who are using the drug irresponsibly.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm — typically used to help lower blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes. It's the brand name for semaglutide, which stimulates insulin production and also targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite, according to the FDA.

Ozempic — and other similar injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro — has recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used it for weight loss, even when not medically necessary.

"Stop taking it for weight loss. Enough already," Kent tells PEOPLE. "I think that Hollywood is all sorts of f—ed up. We've got to do better."

The Vanderpump Rules star stressed that it's a bad trend that's happening and agreed that it can add pressure for those in the industry to aim for a certain body type.

"I think there's a lot of things that need to change and it starts with us and there are times where I roll my eyes and say, 'F—ing do better, all of us,'" she continued. "We all need to participate in becoming better examples for our children in the outside world."

A number of other celebrities have spoken out about the fad. Last month, Chelsea Handler opened up about unknowingly being prescribed Ozempic.

"So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," Handler admitted. "I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'"

The comedian, 47, told host Alex Cooper that once she learned it wasn't medically necessary for her to use Ozempic she stopped, and now gives the remaining doses of the medication to her friends. (Health experts urge patients to consult with their provider before taking any medications.)

"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible," Handler told Cooper. "I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me."

"I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realized I didn't wanna use it cause it's silly. It's for heavy people," she added. "Everyone is on Ozempic. It's gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen."

Handler noted that she understands why the diabetes and obesity drugs are trending. "It's a miracle! It's too good to be true," she said. "You can just make people who struggled with weight their entire lives thin? It's a miracle."