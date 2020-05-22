Vanderpump Rules Editor Says She Was Fired After Scheana Shay Comments

A Vanderpump Rules editor is claiming that she was fired from the show after admitting on a podcast that she purposefully edited scenes to highlight embarrassing moments for star Scheana Shay.

Bri Dellinger said was "out" of the Bravo show in an open letter that has since been deleted on Reality TV Therapist. The podcast episode where she first spoke about Shay has also been deleted.

"To any cast members who wanted me out: I'm out!" Dellinger wrote in her open letter, according to screenshots captured by fans and shared on Twitter. "But right behind me is another editor who does the same kind of work as me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dellinger continued to say that the editing staff remains much the same even as she is leaving the team.

"And the nine other fantastic and highly skilled editors who also took part in creating this past season, and who will continue to do their jobs. In addition to the network and higher executives who actually made the calls that you may or may not be happy with remain absolutely the same. In other words, you have not changed the system."

#PumpRules Editor Bri Dellinger Fired@Scheana Doesn’t seem right to say congratulations when someone is fired, but her actions had consequences. Hope this helps with your edits. Your fans have your back #PumpRules #JusticeForScheanaIsServed pic.twitter.com/VVe9nOSjKY — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) May 15, 2020

RELATED: The Real Reason Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Didn't Have Furniture on Vanderpump Rules

Story continues

"To the critics who have made it their mission to get me fired: you succeeded in your short-sighted mission and solved nothing," she continued, according to the fans' screen grabs. "I've been removed from the show I love and while it is a heart-break for me, because I genuinely loved editing this show, it will not ruin me professionally not will it change the editing of the show at all."

Dellinger said that the only change will be an absence of "that specific 'Bri' flair, which you surely never realized as such, before."

"But if you go back and watch the episodes I edited you will start to see my mark," she wrote. "Aside from that, whatever else you thought you were accomplishing by getting rid of me, you didn't."

Getty Images Scheana Shay

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Finale: Jax Taylor Compares His Anger Issues to Being 'Handicapped'

Bravo and a rep for Shay declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Dellinger appeared on an episode of the Twisted Plot podcast, revealing that she purposefully edited what she saw as embarrassing moments for Shay, 35, into the show.

"If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in," the editor told podcast host Evelyn Marley, Page Six reported at the time. Dellinger reportedly added to the outlet that Shay's memoir should be titled "Death by a Million Embarrassments."