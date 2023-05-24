'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now

Bravo’s reality series ‘Vanderpump Rules’ first premiered in 2013 and was recently renewed for an 11th season

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Raise your Pumptinis and grab your goat cheese balls: the Vanderpump Rules cast is “living the best days of their lives.”

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo’s spinoff to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, debuted in 2013 with powerhouse boss — and former Housewive — Lisa Vanderpump at the helm. The series follows the lives of a dynamic and wild group of friends living in Los Angeles and working together at Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR, which stands for "Sexy Unique Restaurant."

Though the cast has undergone several shakeups throughout the show's decade-long run, there has never been a dull day for the staff of SUR and viewers can always expect messy, chaotic drama.

Ahead of Vanderpump Rules' 10th season in 2023, Vanderpump (who is a producer on the show), told Forbes, "I knew that authenticity was key to reality television. There was nothing inauthentic about Vanderpump Rules at all. You could film this group when we're shooting the show or could keep going all year. They hang out together, they go on holiday together, they fight together, they sleep together. So, I didn't try and create something. This was organic," she said.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

And season 10 did not disappoint thanks to #Scandoval — the treachery of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair. After news of the castmates' affair broke mid-season in early March, the next episode drew 2.2 million viewers, doubling its ratings from the previous week, according to Variety.

So what are everyone's favorite SURvers up today? Here's a look into the lives of the Vanderpump Rules cast.



Lisa Vanderpump

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Lisa Vanderpump is the face of Vanderpump Rules. She got her start in reality television as an original housewife on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, though she quit the show in 2019 after nine seasons. On Vanderpump Rules, she serves as both a motherly figure to the young cast and a stern boss to her restaurant employees.

She has been married to her husband Ken Todd for nearly 40 years, and the duo have made a name for themselves in the hospitality industry: In addition to SUR, they own several establishments in Los Angeles as well as a cocktail garden in Las Vegas. Though one of their most popular restaurants in West Hollywood, PUMP, is closing its doors in 2023

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," Vanderpump confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in May 2023.

Aside from their empire of restaurants, Vanderpump and Todd are parents to daughter Pandora and son Max, both of whom have made appearances on Vanderpump Rules. In 2021, Lisa earned a new title, grandmother.

Stassi Schroeder

Araya Diaz/Getty ; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Stassi Schroeder, an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, began working for Vanderpump's restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca (now permanently closed) in 2010. She exited the show after season 2 to move to New York City, only to return as Vanderpump's intern the following season.

During her time on VPR, Schroeder had her fair share of on-and-off-again relationships. She dated castmate Jax Taylor during season 1, though he ultimately cheated on her with her best friend and fellow costar Kristen Doute. She later dated Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher.

In 2019, she got engaged to her now-husband Beau Clark and the proposal was featured in season 9 of the show. In June 2020, however, Bravo fired her and Doute when their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced about a former castmate, Faith Stowers.

She and Clark wed in September 2020. Just a few months later, the former reality star gave birth to the pair's first child, daughter Hartford, in January 2021. Schroeder is now expecting baby no. 2.



Kristen Doute

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Kristen Doute is another original cast member of VPR. She gave fans legendary taglines and messy altercations in the iconic SUR alley.

The former server was romantically linked to castmate Tom Sandoval until he was accused of cheating on her with “Miami girl.” She later briefly dated cast member James Kennedy.

Doute exited the show in 2020 alongside Schroeder for filing false police reports on Stowers. However, she returned as Ariana Madix’s friend during the season 10 finale as fans watched the "Scandoval" love triangle unfold.

She is currently in a relationship with Sex, Love and What Else Matters podcast co-host Luke Broderick.

Katie Maloney

Mike Coppola/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Unique Nicole/Getty

For the majority of her time on VPR, Katie Maloney has been best friends with Schroeder and Doute (the trio have called themselves the "Witches of WeHo") and linked to Tom Schwartz.

Despite past cheating allegations and turbulent times, Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot during season 5. Their 12-year relationship ended in March 2022, when the pair announced their separation; Maloney filed for divorce one week later.

During their marriage, Maloney and Schwartz discussed the idea of opening a sandwich shop together. But during season 10, Maloney revealed she is opening a restaurant with costar Madix called Something About Her, which is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2023.

Jax Taylor

Michael Tran/FilmMagic ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Jax Taylor kicked off season 1 of Vanderpump Rules as one of the bad boys of the show, and his rocky relationship with Schroeder played out on screen. After their breakup, which ended because of his infidelity with Doute, he was linked to fellow SURvers Laura-Leigh, Vail Bloom and Stowers.

In 2015, Taylor met Brittany Cartwright, who later became a full-time cast member on the show. After a short breakup following his hookup with Stowers, the couple got back together, and he proposed to her in June 2018.

The pair got married the following year. In December 2020, Taylor announced that he and his wife would not return to Vanderpump Rules.

Since his departure from the show, Taylor and Cartwright welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021.



Scheana Shay

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic ; Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

A Vanderpump Rules staple since season 1, Scheana Shay is known for her bubbly personality and song "Good as Gold." Some would even say VPR partially exists because of her: The spinoff show was introduced after former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville confronted Shay for having an affair with her then-husband Eddie Cibrian.



During season 2, Shay and her then-boyfriend Mike Shay got engaged. They exchanged in 2014 but called it quits two years later. Following her divorce, Shay lived the single girl life, dating Bachelor star Robby Hayes and coworkers Adam Spott and Max Boyens.

In November 2019, she confirmed her relationship with Brock Davies. In June 2020, the duo announced they were expecting their first child together and in April 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon. Three months later, Davies proposed to her during season 8. They tied the knot in August 2022.

Tom Sandoval

Vivien Killilea/WireImage ; Todd Williamson/Bravo/Getty

Fans may recall first seeing Tom Sandoval on MTV’s The Hills during a modeling casting, but he truly made a name for himself as an original cast member on VPR. Before the show, he was in a relationship with Doute, which continued through seasons 1 and 2.

Sandoval and Doute eventually ended their relationship and he began a nine-year relationship with Madix. In March 2023, however, news broke that he had been cheating on her with close friend and fellow costar, Raquel Leviss, for months, leading to the end of their relationship.

Aside from being the man Madix “ever regrets loving,” he is a part-owner of L.A. bars Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge.



Tom Schwartz

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Tom Schwartz was introduced on Vanderpump Rules as Sandoval’s best friend and Maloney's boyfriend. Unlike the rest of the cast, Schwartz was never a SUR staffer. He made a name for himself as Maloney’s “Bubba" and eventually became a full-time cast member in season 3.

After Maloney gave Schwartz an ultimatum — propose in six months or break up —he presented her with a ring on a string. In 2017, the pair tied the knot, though it wasn't a legal union. They exchanged vows again in 2019 (this time, legally), but separated three years later.

During season 10 of VPR, single Schwartz disobeyed his and Maloney’s agreement of not dating within the friend group and made out with Leviss. He also stood by his friend and business partner Sandoval's side when news of Scandoval broke in 2023.

Along with Sandoval, Schwartz is a part-owner of Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge.

Peter Madrigal

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ; JC Olivera/Getty

Though Peter Madrigal has never been a main cast member, the SUR manager has been dealing with the staff’s mischievousness — reporting their behavior back to Vanderpump — since season 1.

He has been linked to castmates Schroeder and Doute in the past. Recently, during season 10, Leviss and Madrigal dated for a short period.

Mike Shay

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty ; Bravo Tv

Mike Shay was never an official cast member of the show but made cameos alongside Scheana Shay as her then-boyfriend. Their 2013 engagement and 2014 wedding played out on camera, but Mike and Shay split in 2017.

Following his dramatic exit, he has not appeared in the series again. According to his Instagram account, he works in the entertainment business.

Laura-Leigh

Shutterstock ; Laura-Leigh Instagram

Laura-Leigh was introduced as Taylor’s girlfriend after his split from Schroeder in season 1. But following an AA meeting, the aspiring actress was dumped by Taylor.

Since her exit from the show, Laura-Leigh landed a role in the 2013 comedy We're the Millers, starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Aside from pursuing an acting career, she is a proud mom of two and a dog mom.

Frank Herlihy

Bravo Tv

In season 1 of VPR, Frank Herlihy dated Schroeder after her split from Taylor. However, his tenure on the show ended after Vanderpump famously fired him as a SUR bartender.

Years later, Schroeder claimed on her podcast Straight Up With Stassi, that Herlihy attempted to sell a sex tape she made for him while they were dating.

Ariana Madix

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage ; Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO/Getty

Ariana Madix made her Vanderpump Rules debut in season 2 as a talented bartender and devoted friend to Shay. She also began a nine-year relationship Sandoval after his split with Doute.

During their romance, the pair bought a home in the San Fernando Valley, adopted a dog Mya Moon and released a cocktail book, Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, in 2019.

But all of that came to a halting end when Sandoval's months-long affair with Madix's best friend and costar Leviss surfaced. The pair split in the spring of 2023 and she is now dating fitness influencer Daniel Wai.

Kristina Kelly

Amanda Edwards/Getty ; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Kristina Kelly became a regular on the show in season 3 as a server at SUR. She was also the only member of the cast to press Doute about her cheating allegations with Taylor.

After exiting the show, Kelly returned in season 10 as a close friend of Maloney’s. She was pregnant with her first child during production and later welcomed her son, River, in March 2023.

James Kennedy

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

James Kennedy joined the cast in season 3 of VPR as Doute’s boyfriend, but like most relationships on the show, it ended rather quickly. He stuck around as SUR's DJ, hosting “See You Next Tuesday” performances at the restaurant.

He then began dating Leviss. After a Coachella-themed proposal in May 2021, the couple called off their engagement that same year in December.

A few months later, he found love again with Ally Lewber and has lived with her ever since.

Pandora Vanderpump

Brian To/FilmMagic ; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Pandora Vanderpump, the daughter of Vanderpump and Todd, was a best friend of Shay's during the early seasons of the show.

In 2011, she married Jason Sabo and since then she has worked alongside her parents growing the empire with PUMP, Tom Tom, as well as Vanderpump Wine & Spirits and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. In 2021, she became a mother to her first son Theodore.



Vail Bloom

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage ; Vail Bloom Instagram

Vail Bloom's time on VPR was short and sweet. The aspiring young actress worked at SUR during season 3 and was romantically linked to Taylor at the time.

In February 2023, Bloom returned to The Young and the Restless as Heather Stevens.

Faith Stowers

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic ; Faith Stowers Instagram

During the early days of VPR, Faith Stowers appeared as a SUR staff member. She reportedly hooked up with Taylor while he was dating Cartwright, causing Taylor and Cartwright to split briefly. Stowers later left the series after she was wrongfully accused of theft.

In 2020, with a slew of cast firings, Stowers felt “vindicated” after multiple cast members, Taylor, Schroeder and Doute made damaging accusations about her during her time on the show. Today, Stowers is championing a better world for her two sons, while being the CEO of Wonder Woman Writer.

Lala Kent

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ; JC Olivera/Getty

Lala Kent quickly cemented herself on the show during season 4 as a hostess at SUR. Fans could always count on Kent to stir the pot as Kennedy's confidante.

In season 6, she became an official cast member and started a makeup line called Give Them Lala Beauty. She confirmed her relationship with “rumored married man” Randall Emmett in 2017 and got engaged the following year. The pair welcomed their first daughter Ocean in March 2021, but soon after they split following rumors that the director cheated on her.

Brittany Cartwright

Chelsea Lauren/Getty ; Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

During season 4, Brittany Cartwright became the sweetest server at SUR. The southern belle quickly fell for Taylor and in 2019, after a year-long engagement, the pair tied the knot.

In 2020, with a batch of firings, the couple exited the show and went on to costar in their spin-off series Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. In April 2021, Cartwright welcomed her son Cruz with Taylor. While the pair regularly see current cast members, the two have become podcast hosts with their show When Reality Hits.

Raquel Leviss

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Fans were first introduced to Raquel Leviss as Kennedy’s girlfriend during season 5. The pageant-queen-turned-reality-star landed a gig at Vanderpump's restaurant SUR as a server. In May 2021, the couple got engaged, and the proposal later aired during season 9 of VPR. However, by the time the season 9 reunion aired, the two had split.

Newly single during season 10, Leviss was linked to Schwartz and Madrigal. But when news surfaced about her affair with her best friend's boyfriend, Sandoval, fans and castmates were speechless. Following the aftermath, Leviss filed a restraining order against costar Shay for allegedly punching her when she found out about the affair.

In April 2023, a rep for Leviss confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star planned to enter a "voluntary facility for mental health counseling."



Billie Lee

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Monica Schipper/WireImage

Billie Lee was first introduced on VPR during season 6 and spent her time on the show as a hostess at SUR. As a voice for the trans community, she was best known for her powerful speech during SUR’s annual pride celebration.

In July 2019, Lee quit the show after experiencing bully both on and off camera, though she stayed close to Sandoval and Madix. However, after the news of Scandoval broke, Lee told Entertainment Tonight that she would not choose sides.

Since leaving the show, Lee has spent her time as an up-and-coming comedian performing at comedy clubs in L.A.

Patrick Meagher

Tom Briglia/FilmMagic ; VSiN/YouTube

During season 6, Patrick Meagher was introduced on the show as Schroeder's on-again, off-again boyfriend — and notoriously commented about Vanderpump's behind when they first met.

Meagher later dumped Schroeder on their four-year anniversary. After their split, Schroeder spoke with Bravo about her relationship with her ex ahead of the season 6 release.

“I can’t even string a sentence together. Patrick looks like the biggest douche," she said. "I don’t remember seeing him say all that stuff about Lisa’s butt.”

Today, Meagher hosts the sports betting podcast called Sharp Money.

Beau Clark

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty ; Stassi Shroeder Instagram

Beau Clark made his debut on Vanderpump Rules as Schroeder's boyfriend in season 7. The pair had their fair share of ups and downs but in July 2019, Clark popped the question at Hollywood Forever Ceremony.

Four days after the couple were fired from the show, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair quietly exchanged vows in September 2020 and later hosted a second celebration in Italy.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. Clark and Schroeder are expecting a second child — a boy.

Max Boyens

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ; Max Boyens Instagram

When Tom Tom opened, Max Boyens followed as the likable and good-looking general manager in season 7. Throughout his time on the show, he maintained a close relationship and friendship with his bosses, Sandoval and Schwartz. He also dated fellow Tom Tom employee Dayna Kathan.

In 2020, Boyens was fired from VPR after several racist and homophobic comments made in his past on social media come to light.

According to his LinkedIn, Boyens has continued to work in the hospitality space as the chief financial officer of Una Más Cocktails until April 2023 and most recently started a new role as a guest experience manager for Mosaic Hospitality Management.

Dayna Kathan

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty ; Dana Kathan Instagram

In season 7, VPR also introduced Dayna Kathan as a new waitress at Tom Tom, who was set on becoming a stand-up comedian. After her relationship and breakup with Boyens played out on the show, she became close with her friend and coworker, Brett Caprioni.

Kathan exited the show in 2020 amidst the slew of cast firings and has since enjoyed aunt life and traveling around the world with her closest friends. Although fans may not see her on the show, she is still close with some of her former castmates, including Madix and Maloney. Amidst Sandoval and Madix’s split, Kathan made it known that she was #teamariana.

Brett Caprioni

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ; Brett Caprioni Instagram

Brett Caprioni, who was introduced in season 8, quickly became known for his Jersey roots as the newest male server at SUR. During his short time on the show, he was rumored to have been linked with fellow cast members Charli Burnett, Kathan and Shay.

After old tweets that contained racial slurs in January 2020 resurfaced, Caprioni was fired from Bravo. He now balances his career as a personal trainer and model.

Charli Burnett

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ; Charli Burnett Instagram

Charli Burnett was one of the many new faces during season 8. Like any new girl on the cast, she was trying to find her footing as a server at SUR. Outside of her life at SUR, Burnett is an actress, aesthetician and model.

During season 10, Burnett made more regular appearances on the show as a close friend to Leviss, but Burnett took Madix's side after Leviss' affair with Sandoval was revealed. She recently told Bravo that she and her longtime boyfriend Corey Loftus just moved into a new apartment.

Danica Dow

Michael Tullberg/Getty ; Danica Dow Instagram

In season 8, Danica Dow joined the show as one of the youngest assistant managers in SUR history. However, she did not return for season 9.

In August 2020, she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brett Willis, who was briefly featured on the show. After they split, she filed for a protection order against him. Dow still works in the hospitality industry as the director of events for Boujis Group.

Randall Emmett

Jim Bennett/WireImage ; Randall Emmett Instagram

Randall Emmett and Kent began dating in 2016, and two years later, he proposed. During season 8, he appeared as a partner of Kent's and became rather close with the other men in the cast.

The pair were expected to get married in April 2020 but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They split in October 2021, after welcoming their daughter Ocean in March.

A producer and director, Randall was accused of offering roles in return for sexual favors in 2022. In a statement to PEOPLE, his rep said Randall "staunchly denies the allegations dating back to 2012." He is also the subject of a Hulu documentary, The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump.

Max Todd

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ; Max Todd Instagram

Best known as Vanderpump's son, Max Todd was adopted by Todd and Vanderpump and later made appearances on VPR when he was a server at SUR. While on the show he was close friends with cast member Kennedy and, despite a couple of fights that played out on the show, the two have remained friends.

Today, he is a proud uncle to sister Pandora's son Teddy.

Brock Davies

Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Brock Davies made appearances during season 9 as Shay's new boyfriend. When castmates speculated about his mysterious past, he faced backlash due to a domestic dispute and child support battle with his ex.

In April 2021, Davies and Shay welcomed their first daughter together, Summer Moon. After two years of dating, he proposed to the reality star, which later aired during season 9.

Their 2022 destination wedding in Mexico aired during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Read the original article on People.